Chico State’s ongoing B-Line partnership continues to benefit campus commuters

Chico State and the Associated Students began its partnership with B-Line Transit, Butte County’s public transit system, to offer free rides for all students in the early 1980s.

Since then, the program has expanded to offer all enrolled students, faculty and staff free transportation throughout the B-Line service routes.

The goal of the program is to provide all enrolled students, faculty and staff with free transportation throughout the B-Line service areas, locally and regionally.

To ride with B-line, students, faculty and staff only need to swipe their WildCat ID card on the bus’ scanner.

Data discussed in the Associated Students 2022 to 2023 annual report showed how beneficial the B-Line bus program has been for students, faculty and staff.

The report found that:

3,119 individual riders used the B-Line service in fiscal year 2022 to 2023

159,259 rides were taken by university students, faculty and staff

Students accounted for 89% of total users

Jay Luis, a senior at Chico State, said the B-Line bus is a huge asset for him.

“The B-Line bus is a huge blessing for me because I don’t have a car and the walk to campus is pretty far for me so without it, [it] would make getting to class on time extremely difficult,” Luis said.

Aaron Sehota, a junior at Chico State, is equally as appreciative for the B-Line bus partnership.

“Finding parking has been an issue for me most of time and has caused me to be late for class quite a bit,” said Sehota. “With the B-Line, I don’t have to worry about finding parking and it has been a really reliable mode of transportation for me.”

For more information about B-Line, including routes and schedules, go here, or call 530-342-0221 for B-Line customer service.

