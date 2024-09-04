Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State's independent student newspaper

Chico State’s ongoing B-Line partnership continues to benefit campus commuters

Trevor Lee, Reporter // September 4, 2024
Christopher Hill
B-Line bus #4 is just one of the buses used to transport people locally and regionally. Photo taken on Feb. 9, 2022.

Chico State and the Associated Students began its partnership with B-Line Transit, Butte County’s public transit system, to offer free rides for all students in the early 1980s. 

Since then, the program has expanded to offer all enrolled students, faculty and staff free transportation throughout the B-Line service routes. 

The goal of the program is to provide all enrolled students, faculty and staff with free transportation throughout the B-Line service areas, locally and regionally. 

To ride with B-line, students, faculty and staff only need to swipe their WildCat ID card on the bus’ scanner.

Data discussed in the Associated Students 2022 to 2023 annual report showed how beneficial the B-Line bus program has been for students, faculty and staff. 

The report found that:  

  • 3,119 individual riders used the B-Line service in fiscal year 2022 to 2023 
  • 159,259 rides were taken by university students, faculty and staff 
  • Students accounted for 89% of total users

Jay Luis, a senior at Chico State, said the B-Line bus is a huge asset for him.

“The B-Line bus is a huge blessing for me because I don’t have a car and the walk to campus is pretty far for me so without it, [it] would make getting to class on time extremely difficult,” Luis said. 

Aaron Sehota, a junior at Chico State, is equally as appreciative for the B-Line bus partnership. 

“Finding parking has been an issue for me most of time and has caused me to be late for class quite a bit,” said Sehota. “With the B-Line, I don’t have to worry about finding parking and it has been a really reliable mode of transportation for me.” 

For more information about B-Line, including routes and schedules, go here, or call 530-342-0221 for B-Line customer service.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Christopher Hill
Christopher Hill
Christopher Hill is a graduate student in the History department at CSU Chico, and an alumnus of the Orion and the Journalism BA program. He has continued to work with the Orion as a guest contributor.