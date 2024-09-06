Chico State alumna represents Team USA at this year’s Paralympics

Three-time Paralympic bronze medalist and Chico State track and field alumna Kym Crosby just competed at this year’s Paralympic games in Paris, running in both the 100-meter and the 400-meter sprint.

Crosby qualified for the 100-meter sprint finals on Sept. 3, running 12.41 seconds. She placed fourth in the final later that day with a time of 12.40 seconds.

When it came to Crosby’s 400-meter sprint that was run on Sept. 5, Crosby placed fourth in her qualifying race with a time of 59.04 seconds, just .27 seconds away from qualifying for the final on Saturday, this result ended her time at this year’s Paralympics.

Crosby attended Chico State, majoring in kinesiology and running track and field for the Wildcats from 2012-2014. She then went on to run for Team USA and participated in her first Paralympics at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro games, where she won bronze in the 100-meter and placed fourth in the 400-meter sprint.

Crosby then competed in the 2020 Tokyo Games where she added two bronze medals to her collection, earning them in both the 100-meter and 400-meter sprints.

Crosby runs in the T13 class, which is for runners with visual impairment. Crosby was born with albinism which leaves her without pigment in her skin, hair, or eyes. She is legally blind with 20/400 vision.

Crosby didn’t get to where she is today without setbacks. Shortly after the 2020 Tokyo Games she was injured and required surgery. This injury kept her off the track for two years.

This didn’t stop her, though. Crosby trained hard and came back just in time to qualify for this year’s Paralympics. She won the 100-meter over the summer at the U.S. Paralympic Team Trials.

Crosby raced well at this year’s Paralympic Games. Hopefully, this is not the last time we see this Chico State alum represent Team USA in the Paralympics.

