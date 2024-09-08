Chico State's independent student newspaper

New dining options: The Marketplace Cafe offers a diverse selection

Over the summer, Marketplace Cafe received three new restaurants more inclusive of cultural and dietary diversity.
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Nadia Hill, Food Editor // September 8, 2024
The Bell Memorial Union Marketplace Cafe has added three new restaurants. All the new places are locally owned. Taken by Jenna McMahon on September 4.

The Marketplace Cafe, in the Bell Memorial Union, has transformed over the summer and added three locally owned and family-operated new dining options.

The Associated Students announced these changes in a press release on July 29, detailing the new restaurants and the style of food they would be serving. 

The new options include Monkey Bowls and Mi Taquito Grill, based in Durham and Paradise, respectively. The last addition, Chico State Smokehouse Deli, is a partnership between the AS Dining Services and University Farms. 

Monkey Bowls offers acai bowls with various toppings; including fruits, nuts, chia seeds and granola. They also offer base flavors besides acai; including passionfruit, pitaya and mango. Prices range from $9 for the regular ‘‘Monkey Cup’’ and $15 for the 16 ounce cup. 

Monkey Bowls has vegan and gluten-free options. 

At Monkey Bowl, the first step for making your meal is choosing the bowl size. The rest of the step-by-step instructions are written on the glass above the base and topping options. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Sept. 4.

Mi Taquito Grill isn’t new to students — their food truck has appeared on campus and throughout Chico. They offer various burritos, bowls, tacos, fries and quesadillas. They have asada, pollo, pastor meat, as well as vegetarian and vegan options for students. 

Chico State Smokehouse Deli uses meats processed from the Chico State Meats Lab. While Smokehouse Deli offers traditional American eateries such as burgers, chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese, they also feature hot and cold sandwiches. 

Types of sandwich meat include pastrami, smoked sausage, smoked brisket, crispy chicken and deli turkey. There is a vegetarian option for grilled cheese and a vegan option for barbecue  jackfruit. Meal items cost anywhere from $7-$12, with all the sides ranging from $2- $4. 

The Marketplace Cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Students can place orders through the GetApp or in person. 

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected].

