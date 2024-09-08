New dining options: The Marketplace Cafe offers a diverse selection

The Marketplace Cafe, in the Bell Memorial Union, has transformed over the summer and added three locally owned and family-operated new dining options.

The Associated Students announced these changes in a press release on July 29, detailing the new restaurants and the style of food they would be serving.

The new options include Monkey Bowls and Mi Taquito Grill, based in Durham and Paradise, respectively. The last addition, Chico State Smokehouse Deli, is a partnership between the AS Dining Services and University Farms.

Monkey Bowls offers acai bowls with various toppings; including fruits, nuts, chia seeds and granola. They also offer base flavors besides acai; including passionfruit, pitaya and mango. Prices range from $9 for the regular ‘‘Monkey Cup’’ and $15 for the 16 ounce cup.

Monkey Bowls has vegan and gluten-free options.

Mi Taquito Grill isn’t new to students — their food truck has appeared on campus and throughout Chico. They offer various burritos, bowls, tacos, fries and quesadillas. They have asada, pollo, pastor meat, as well as vegetarian and vegan options for students.

Chico State Smokehouse Deli uses meats processed from the Chico State Meats Lab. While Smokehouse Deli offers traditional American eateries such as burgers, chicken tenders and macaroni and cheese, they also feature hot and cold sandwiches.

Types of sandwich meat include pastrami, smoked sausage, smoked brisket, crispy chicken and deli turkey. There is a vegetarian option for grilled cheese and a vegan option for barbecue jackfruit. Meal items cost anywhere from $7-$12, with all the sides ranging from $2- $4.

The Marketplace Cafe is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Students can place orders through the GetApp or in person.

