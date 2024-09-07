Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Women’s soccer flies through season opener against Regis

“As the ball was coming in I was just thinking of making good contact,” senior forward Avery Pieri said. “I didn’t even know how to react when it went in.”
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter // September 7, 2024
Chico State women’s soccer team getting pumped up before kicking off the 2024 season. Taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 5.

The Chico State women’s soccer team won 2-1 in their season opener against the Regis University Rangers on Thursday night, repeating their result of the 2023 season opener at Regis University. 

The Wildcats pressed down the pedal the entire game, creating multiple chances for goals but getting slightly unlucky. In the 29th minute, senior midfielder Natalie Mendoza played a wonderful through ball behind the back line to senior midfielder Kylie Rolling, who found the back of the net with her only shot of the night. This put the Wildcats up 1-0 before heading into halftime

Shortly into the second half, senior midfielder Brynn Howard would link up with junior midfielder Hannah Peiri off the left wing, who then took a look into the box and continued to send a beautiful cross to the back post. There she found none other than her sister, senior forward Avery Peiri, who took the ball first touch, drilling it past the keeper to put the Wildcats up 2-0. 

“As the ball was coming in I was just thinking of making good contact,” senior forward Avery Pieri said. “I didn’t even know how to react when it went in.”

During minute 63, the Rangers would get a goal of their own, narrowing the score to 2-1. Ultimately, that wouldn’t be enough as the Wildcats were able to regroup and see off the game with a final score of 2-1. 

“We said in the huddle that we’re still winning and that they’re the team that needs to catch up,” senior midfielder Brynn Howard said. “Yes, we knew they would get momentum, but we weathered the storm and had great game management.” 

The Wildcats will look to build off of this game on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. against Colorado School of Mines at the University Soccer Stadium with hopes for some revenge from the year before. You can watch this game live at the University Soccer Stadium or you can tune in for live updates here.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
The 2024 Paralympics in full swing as a Chico State alum competes in track and field.
Chico State alumna represents Team USA at this year's Paralympics
FloSports and the CCAA announced a partnership to stream sports starting in the 2024-25 school year. FloSports is a subscription sports broadcasting company based in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy of FloSports.
CCAA and FloSports partner to announce subscription streaming service for upcoming season
Chico State Wildcats' Head Volleyball Coach Tommy Gott talks to the team during a time out as they play against Humboldt State Lumberjacks in the second game of their match on, Sep. 23, 2023.
Chico State women’s volleyball plans on turning a new leaf
Sophomore midfielder Jack Shane taking a corner kick in the second half of a friendly versus Jessup. Taken by Nate Paddock on Aug. 31.
Wildcats Men’s Soccer Set For a Promising Run
Chico State midfielder Natalie Mendoza — center — after scoring a penalty kick against Cal State Monterey Bay. The goal would be the difference in the game, as the Wildcats won 1-0 over the Sea Otters. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Oct. 29, 2023.
With a dynamic offense, Chico State women's soccer looks to take season one day at a time
Left Fielder Troy Kent taking a swing in the 5th inning. Taken by Aaron Draper.
Chico State baseball drops to 5th after a tough series against East Bay
About the Contributor
Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!