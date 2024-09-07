Women’s soccer flies through season opener against Regis

The Chico State women’s soccer team won 2-1 in their season opener against the Regis University Rangers on Thursday night, repeating their result of the 2023 season opener at Regis University.

The Wildcats pressed down the pedal the entire game, creating multiple chances for goals but getting slightly unlucky. In the 29th minute, senior midfielder Natalie Mendoza played a wonderful through ball behind the back line to senior midfielder Kylie Rolling, who found the back of the net with her only shot of the night. This put the Wildcats up 1-0 before heading into halftime

Shortly into the second half, senior midfielder Brynn Howard would link up with junior midfielder Hannah Peiri off the left wing, who then took a look into the box and continued to send a beautiful cross to the back post. There she found none other than her sister, senior forward Avery Peiri, who took the ball first touch, drilling it past the keeper to put the Wildcats up 2-0.

“As the ball was coming in I was just thinking of making good contact,” senior forward Avery Pieri said. “I didn’t even know how to react when it went in.”

During minute 63, the Rangers would get a goal of their own, narrowing the score to 2-1. Ultimately, that wouldn’t be enough as the Wildcats were able to regroup and see off the game with a final score of 2-1.

“We said in the huddle that we’re still winning and that they’re the team that needs to catch up,” senior midfielder Brynn Howard said. “Yes, we knew they would get momentum, but we weathered the storm and had great game management.”

The Wildcats will look to build off of this game on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. against Colorado School of Mines at the University Soccer Stadium with hopes for some revenge from the year before. You can watch this game live at the University Soccer Stadium or you can tune in for live updates here.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].