The Orion
The Orion
Norcal wrestlers brought their best version of entertainment to Oroville.

Somoan powerhouse Journey Fatu showed no mercy for Angel Escabar in their matchup on Saturday Sept. 7.
Byline photo of Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Reporter // September 9, 2024
Fatu put up a dominant performance against Escabar. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 7.

People came together at the Oroville Convention Center for a night of Pro Championship Wrestling on Saturday. The “Blueprint” show provided a handful of diligent matches amongst the athletes with vocal fans in attendance.

A member of the legendary Bloodline of Samoan wrestlers, Journey Fatu, picked up a quick and easy win over Angel Escabar. Fatu easily got the upper hand with his strength when he threw Escabar into the corner followed by a backdrop slam. He continued to control the match while he tossed Escabar around both inside and outside of the ring.

PCW has been around since 1999 and have held their events from Stockton up to Red Bluff in Tehama County, including the Tehama District Fairgrounds.

They hold four premium shows a year: “Pandemonium,” “Off the Chain,” “Last Man Standing” and “Extreme Measures.” Their weekly shows are posted on their YouTube channel, along with  their previous events.

The Northern California promotion was founded in 1999 and mostly performs in Butte and Yuba counties. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 7.

The first match started with Marysville wrestler Dicky Dakin and Zack “PrimeTime” Reeb who challenged The Adult Dudes for the tag team championships. They were unsuccessful in obtaining the gold due to a miscommunication and will lead to a one-on-one match at the following premium event, “Off the Chain.”

Jayson Xavier and Boyce LeGrande battled in a highly competitive match. The momentum went back and forth filled with powerslams, near falls and counters. Xavier defeated LeGrande with a controversial fast count which will likely continue their feud. 

Brandon Nash delivered a cheap shot to Rayshawn Prince before the bell to get an early advantage. It would eventually backfire on him as he took the loss from a devastating knee to the face finisher. 

PCW returns to Oroville on Sept. 28 at the Salmon Festival.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

About the Contributor
Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Reporter
Rebecca Gonzalez is in her second year at Chico State, majoring in journalism. This is her first semester in The Orion and she is excited to include her passion for sports writing. She has always been a big sports fan, mainly football and baseball. She hopes to become a writer for one of the professional teams from either sport.