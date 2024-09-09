Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State Digital Filmmakers Guild brings another semester of student films

The DFG met Friday to go over different jobs on a filmset, setting the course for another semester of student films
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Reporter // September 9, 2024
Chris Hutton
The Digital Filmmakers Guild is excited to welcome new and returning students and stories. Photo taken by Chris Hutton on Sept. 6

The Digital Filmmakers Guild, DFG, hosted its second meeting for the semester on Friday. The classroom was wall-to-wall with passionate students keen to begin laboring on their projects. 

Co-president Daniel Chimal of the DFG welcomed students back for another semester, planning to create even more short films than in previous years. 

“You gotta toss them to the wolves,” Chimal said. 

The wolves, in this case, are 12-hour shoot days in unknown conditions, encountering problems that force members to adapt quickly and overcome individual challenges. 

After the pandemic, Tanner Simpson, an English major who graduated in 2023,  re-sparked the flame of the DFG. 

Simpson, along with his friend and right-hand man Benjamin Sherwin, worked together to bring in more students and resources so DFG would have the ability to share more student stories.

Members of the DFG celebrate at the end of the year with the Student Media Arts Showcase, featuring student short films, music videos and other creations throughout the year. 

SMASH 2023, compared to SMASH 2024, bolstered growth in membership, storytelling and attendance said Chimal. 

A very Wes Anderson-esque stop motion short film premiered at SMASH 2024 called “Quik Stop for Fests,” created by Bean Emerald Productions.

Other films such as “The Rolly Chair,” directed by Liam Aiken, and “The Company Snitch,” directed by Aiden Schaper, contain clever absurdist comedy.

Leah Mcckenie directed “INTRUSIVEASF,” an experimental film contrasting two relationships.

Current club co-presidents Chimal and Seth Trachtman said they are raring to carry on Simpson’s legacy and grow the club. 

You may recognize a Trachtman covered in pink scarves bound by purple handcuffs  running out of a house from the 2023 short film “JR Heist of 4th Street,” directed by Simpson

The club has grown immensely in the past years, going from about 20 students working on one project after another, to over 50, working on multiple projects simultaneously. 

At first they had very little resources, but now they have much of their own gear and routinely check out gear from the media arts checkout room.

Collin Babin, the DFG editing lead, was very excited for this semester, saying people seemed ready to learn and give it their best shot. 

Many students, both new and returning, networked after the meeting, sharing ideas and names, as well as looking for the projects they wanted to work on. 

“This semester, the DFG has the resources to help create more projects than in previous years,” Chimal said.

This semester students will have the opportunity to choose the sets they want to work on. Directors will choose their team and, with the assistance of the whole club, see their films to fruition.

“It’s a different feeling with an audience, you know, to see something you made that was in your head and went to paper, then all of a sudden, it’s physically there,” Chimal said in an interview.

At the meeting, DFG’s secretary, Meghan Atherton, presented some positions one would see on a standard film set:

  • Director
  • Directing team 
  • Writer
  • Script Supervisor
  • Director of Photography 
  • Camera assistants, gaffers and grips
  • Production costume and art design
  • Sound recordists
  • Makeup, hair and wardrobe
  • Executive Producer
  • Producer 
  • Production assistants
  • Actors or talent

Some students, such as Dashiel Murphy and Christian Flamino, relish music, helping conduct music and design sound for the short films.

Others, like Nolan Aiken, may enjoy wardrobing, hair styling and makeup, helping turn the actor into the character they are becoming.

Chimal mentioned at the end of the school year, the DFG will host SMASH 2024, showcasing the student short films made over the next two semesters. Last year, over 300 people attended SMASH.

This year, the DFG plans to make more films and include additional students in the process, opening up a myriad of opportunities for people to join the DFG. 

Anyone who wants to participate in making short films or is curious to see how the art form is created can head over to Tehama Hall 116 on Sept. 13 from 2:30-4 p.m. for the first script pitch meeting.

If you have a script idea, bring the script and present it for a chance to turn the words on the page into a moving picture on the screen. 

For updates, follow the DFG Instagram account. 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice in Warner Bros. Pictures’ comedy, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
He said, she said: ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’
An alt-girl’s perspective on originals versus rock covers. Illustration created by Ariana Powell using AI-engine Adobe Firefly and edited using Adobe Express.
An alt-girl’s perspective: Some rock covers are just better
The "8-Bit August" exhibit at the 1078 Gallery on Saturday the 24 taken by Jenna McMahon. It is an interactive gallery that is open August 8 to September 1.
8-Bit August: Game on, gallery goers!
Thanks to horror films, some names have been ruined ... or made cool. Photo by Jeswin Thomas from Pexels.
Names horror films have ruined ... or made cool
Sydney Sweeney in "Immaculate." Photo courtesy of NEON.
He said, she said: 'Immaculate'
Live from the World Contamination Tour. Photo taken by Penny Howle and courtesy My Chemical Romance.
An alt-girl's origin story: emo beginnings
More in Features
Created by Ariana Powell on Aug. 30.
Tuition raise and its consequences
Chico State Police vehicle parked next to the display and root beer float table for the event. UPD is pictured setting up the floats at the tables behind the car. Taken by Sophia Mackinnon on Aug. 29.
University police department hosts bubbly mixer
Seven Bidwell Run Club runners climb a hill at Bidwell Canyon Trail during one of their weekly meetings. Photo courtesy of Andrew D’Lugos.
Bidwell Run Club: A gateway to Chico’s trails
Photo taken by Molly Myers on Sept. 3, 2023 downtown across from where the Farmers Market is held.
Abandoned shoes in Chico: photo series
Both faculty members’ and students’ mental health are suffering due to a lack of support at Chico State and across the California State University System. Photo by Vie Studio on Pexels.
Faculty, students' mental health continue to suffer
Meet The Orion's fall 2024 editorial board. Collage created by Ariana Powell on May 8 using Pixlr.
Meet The Orion's fall 2024 editorial board!
About the Contributor
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Reporter
Chris Hutton is a junior majoring in journalism at Chico State. He enjoys learning about new topics and his hobbies include rock climbing, skateboarding and writing.