Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State women’s soccer suffers hard fought loss against Colorado School of Mines

“I think we can learn a lot from this game. They are a very good team and so are the conference teams that we are going to see,” Howard said.
Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Reporter // September 9, 2024
Nate Paddock
Chico State women’s soccer team huddling up before their game against Colorado School of Mines. Photo taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 8.

The Chico State women’s soccer team played a closely contested game Sunday against the Colorado School of Mines that was a nail-biter to the very end. Despite their best efforts, the Wildcats ultimately fell just short, losing 1-2.

The game, which was held at the University Stadium, saw both teams give their best effort, playing great defense throughout the match.

The Wildcats took the early lead in the 15th minute, as senior midfielder Brynn Howard scored a beautiful header off of a corner kick, putting them up 1-0.

“We work on set pieces a lot at practice. It was a thing going into this game that was one of our goals,” Howard continued. “Like can we score off the set piece today? Can we be the team that’s hard to defend on set pieces? So I think that just gave everybody confidence.” 

The Wildcats continued to showcase their strong defensive efforts in the first half but faced some adversity in the closing seconds. The Orediggers responded just before time expired with a set piece goal of their own to tie the game at 1-1 heading into the half.

Senior goalkeeper Emma Hofmann played a terrific game, finishing the game with seven saves despite the relentless offensive attack of the Orediggers.

“It was unfortunate that we got scored on late in that first half, but we took the halftime to settle down and have a plan going into the second half and I thought we did that well,” Hofmann said.

In the second half, the Wildcats continued to showcase their resilience and effort despite a strong Orediggers defense. They had several close opportunities to retake the lead but were unable to convert against the Orediggers.

In the 78th minute, the Orediggers were able to get through the Wildcat defense and score to go up 2-1 with little time left in the game. The Wildcats fought hard to score before time expired but the opposing defense held firm.

“I think we can learn a lot from this game. They are a very good team and so are the conference teams that we are going to see,” Howard said. “Just taking it game by game and learning from our mistakes and improving on things that we can.” 

The Wildcats will look to bounce back from this loss when they begin their three-game stretch of away games. Their next game will be on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. against Central Washington University. 

The next home game will be Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. against Biola University at the University Soccer Stadium. Students can watch the game for free by showing their Wildcat ID card.

For the latest information on the Chico State women’s soccer team follow their Instagram, or visit the Wildcats home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Fatu put up a dominant performance against Escabar. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 7.
Norcal wrestlers brought their best version of entertainment to Oroville.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers competed in the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil. Photo taken by Jonathan Borba from Pexels.
The Eagles take down the Packers in Brazil
Chico State women’s soccer team getting pumped up before kicking off the 2024 season. Taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 5.
Women’s soccer flies through season opener against Regis
The 2024 Paralympics in full swing as a Chico State alum competes in track and field.
Chico State alumna represents Team USA at this year's Paralympics
FloSports and the CCAA announced a partnership to stream sports starting in the 2024-25 school year. FloSports is a subscription sports broadcasting company based in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy of FloSports.
CCAA and FloSports partner to announce subscription streaming service for upcoming season
Chico State Wildcats' Head Volleyball Coach Tommy Gott talks to the team during a time out as they play against Humboldt State Lumberjacks in the second game of their match on, Sep. 23, 2023.
Chico State women’s volleyball plans on turning a new leaf
About the Contributors
Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.

Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!