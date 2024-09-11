Frequency dance club: A sober alternative

In 1987, Playboy Magazine named Chico State a party school; 36 years later, Chico’s party scene has decreased significantly, and what remains has become more hazardous and inaccessible for most students.

Frequency, in Downtown Chico at 191 E 2nd St, offers young adults a safer alternative to visiting ‘‘frat row’’ and a late-night social space where alcohol is not a barrier to entry.

As the threat of harm — proven realistic by past incidents of gun violence — looms over each night out, the party scene is not what it once was.

Business owners Jorge Martinez, Jacob Lugenbeel and Tony Dominguez worked and met each other in the nightclub scene through DJ-ing and promotional posts on social media.

“I know the party scene has declined a lot, so we figured it would be a win-win for the city to help out a lot of the people that don’t have a place where to be,” Dominguez said.

Frequency will have its grand opening on Friday. The grand opening has generated a lot of excitement among students, such as Skylar Allen.

“I think it’s a great idea for people to have fun without having alcohol,” Allen said, “It reminds me of a high school dance, but like, a little bit more fun — where people can go, have a good night, stay safe.”

This past Labor Day weekend served as the soft opening for Frequency. DJ Marcos and TLDSTR performed Friday night and Saturday, respectively.

During both nights, Dominguez was surprised to see more than 30 people stay until the club closed at 2 a.m. without alcohol being served. He has worked in the bar industry for three years and says that the reaction to the soft opening was crazy to see.

Although the turnout for the soft opening was great, Dominguez said some students have mixed feelings about The Beach’s closure and the opening of a non-alcoholic bar.

Student Charlie McKenzie thinks the idea is “dumb” and “boring without alcohol.”

Dominguez has worked security for bars in the area, including The Beach. Martinez, who was working as a DJ, looped Dominguez into the fact that The Beach, a popular bar that used to be where Frequency is now, would be closing down. They decided to save the space and create a place for 18+ partiers to go.

“We’re trying to provide a safe environment for students to come and, you know, have fun without having to worry about any issues, about, you know, possibly somebody bringing in a weapon or something like that,” Dominguez said.

Security is taken very seriously at Frequency. Dominguez said women are required to have their bags checked while only men are patted down. There are also ID checks upon entry.

After security, there is a small register where partygoers can either pay $12 for one-time entry or $15 to be allowed to go in and out of the club for the night. Cash, card and Apple Pay are accepted.

With over 15 bars in the downtown area, Frequency stands out as they do not serve alcohol.

“We’re not basically telling people you have to come out here and drink,” Dominguez said. “You literally come out here and dance. If you don’t like to drink, that’s perfectly fine.”

While interested students are fine without alcohol, some exciting and creative drinks seem like a must.

“I feel like they have to have some sort of party drinks; I mean it is like a club,” Allen said.

Frequency serves Red Bulls, non-alcoholic beers, CBD sodas, Liquid Death, Gatorade and mocktails, but Dominguez hints at boba drinks being available in the near future.

Available mocktails include:

Lemon Fizz — fresh lemon juice, Monin syrup,] and soda water with a choice of lavender haze or strawberry

Mock Mules — fresh lime juice, Monin syrup and ginger beer with blueberry flavoring

Dragon Blaster — fresh lemon juice, dragon fruit syrup, ginger beer and Red Bull

Crimson Rush — cranberry juice, raspberry syrup and Red Bull.

Accessibility is also essential to Frequency’s mission.

Those over 18 who do want to party aren’t always welcome into fraternity spaces. Dominguez mentions that frat parties are difficult for men and women to enter.

Frequency aims to remove these barriers that keep people from participating and to create a safe environment for people, regardless of gender, education status or mobility restrictions, to stay all night and enjoy themselves.

“We’re allowing anybody to come in,” Dominguez said.

Some students, such as Abigail Lopez, see Frequency as a great alternative to regular bar or party culture.

“It seems like a really good idea for students who do want to have fun but don’t want to go to a party and get drunk,” Lopez said.

Frequency will be open from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Visit Frequency’s Instagram page for more updates on further events.

Nadia Hill and Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].