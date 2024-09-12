Trump and Harris go head-to-head in the second presidential debate

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took to the stage Tuesday night to debate publicly for the first time. The debate was held by ABC and moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis. It featured muted microphones, and neither candidate was informed of the questions beforehand.

Historically presidential debates have not carried too much weight. However, given President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance and subsequent dropping out, this debate was more highly anticipated.

In the weeks prior to the debate, Trump contested the rules about microphones and the network on which the debate would stream. This was due to concerns over fairness, resulting in Trump threatening not to attend.

Media analysis company Nielsen reported over 67 million users watched last night’s debate, which surpasses the estimated 51.3 million that Nielsen said viewed the CNN Biden Trump debate back in June — although this does not account for those who watched through social media.

Debates serve as a platform for voters to see how candidates act in an unscripted environment, how they think on their feet and how they react under scrutinizing questions. For example, Trump was pressed for his involvement in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Building, and Harris was questioned about her changing views on fracking and private healthcare.

Throughout the debate, Trump maintained focus on the camera during Harris’s allotted time, while Harris emoted through Trump’s statements.

According to a CNN poll, most viewers believed that Harris won 63%-37%. Before the debate, polls were split on who would win.

NBC news reporter Nigel Chiwaya tracked the amount of time each topic was discussed during the debate. Of the total 90-minute run-time, these were the most discussed topics:

Character and fitness — 20:24 minutes

Economy — 10:33 minutes

Abortion — 6:32 minutes

Foreign policy — 5:17 minutes

Healthcare — 4:57 minutes

Russia and Ukraine — 4:44 minutes

Immigration — 4:16 minutes

Anthony Vasek , Callum Standish , Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected].