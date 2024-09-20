Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

On the ballot: What is Prop 3?

This amendment seeks to change the language of the California constitution
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // September 20, 2024
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14

Proposition 3, one of 10 propositions coming to the California ballot this November, would be an amendment which changes the language in The Constitution of California in an effort to protect same-sex marriage.

Since Proposition 8 passed in 2008, The Constitution of California has outlined in Article 1, SEC. 7.5. that, “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” 

Despite SEC. 7.5 being rendered federally unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2012, it still sits in our state’s constitution. 

Prop 3 seeks to repeal Prop 8 and redefine marriage as a fundamental right for citizens “regardless of their race or gender.” 

Prop 3 will not actually change who is legally able to marry in California, as stated in the voter guide. It would instead remove the language that specifies marriage to be only between a man and woman.

However, the opposing side is worried about the vague nature of the language being changed.

“We are concerned about the implications of Prop three for families and children in California,” Jonathan Keller, president of the California Family Council, stated in an Instagram post

“The absence of any clear definition of marriage is alarming and paves the way for the legalization of polygamy, child marriage and incestuous relationships.”

The California Family Council is a Republican Christian organization which began in 2004 and is currently advocating against Prop 3.

Prop 3 was written by two Democrats, Assembly member Evan Low and Senator Scott Wiener, who are both a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Governor Gavin Newsom supports the proposition.

“Same-sex marriage is the law of the land and Prop. 8 has no place in our constitution,” said Governor Newsome. “It’s time that our laws affirm marriage equality regardless of who you are or who you love.”

The election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots will begin mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Elections
David Fennell, republican politician is running against Megan Dahle for California State Senate District 1. Photo courtesy of David Fennell
California State Senate District 1 candidate: David Fennell
Michael O’Brien, former Chico Police chief and politician is running for Chico City Council District 1. Photo courtesy of Michael O’Brien
Chico District 1 representative: Michael O’Brien
Michael Johnson is a candidate for the upcoming Chico City Council election for district 1. Photo courtesy of Michael Johnson
Chico District 1 representative: Michael Johnson
Assemblywoman Dahle Counts Responses From Constituents In Opposition To Mandatory Vaccinations. Courtesy: Assemblywoman Dahle
California State Senate District 1 candidate: Megan Dahle
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 2?
An illustration of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump from the debate, in the colors of their political parties. Created by Nadia Hill, Sept. 11.
Trump and Harris go head-to-head in the second presidential debate
More in News
Chico Regional Airport looks to reestablish commercial airlines after a decade without flights. Photo taken by Seamus Bozeman on Sept. 3.
City of Chico and Airport Commission work to resume flights
Butte hall covered in toilet paper, no suspect has been found yet. Photo taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Sept. 16
University Police investigate toilet papering of Butte Hall
Depot Park the day before city officials cleared out the homeless encampment. Photo taken August 30 by Molly Myers.
City files motion to withdraw from Warren v. Chico
Jose Alvarado-Rodriguez, shown above, has been charged with one account for attempted kidnapping. Courtesy: Butte County District Attorney's Office
Chico man arraigned on attempted kidnapping-related charges
Phishing is one of the most common scams. Students face them on a daily basis, threatening their accounts’ security. Photo by Markus Winkler, from Pexels.
Why is phishing so common at Chico State?
Sansue Bee Vang, shown above, was sentenced in Butte County Superior Court. Photo from Butte County Jail.
Oroville religious leader ordered to stand trial on multiple sexual assault charges
About the Contributor
Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter
Anthony Vasek is a first-year journalism major at Chico State. He is originally from Arcata, which is a smaller town four hours away. He has been working in journalism since 2022, where he first wrote for his high school’s newspaper, The Pepperbox, and later co-ran it as editor-in-chief. Three of his articles have won Jackie Media Awards for his reporting around sensitive topics, such as mental health and LGBTQ+ issues. This is Vasek's first time working at the Orion, and he is looking forward to an invigorating semester!