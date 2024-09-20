On the ballot: What is Prop 3?

Proposition 3, one of 10 propositions coming to the California ballot this November, would be an amendment which changes the language in The Constitution of California in an effort to protect same-sex marriage.

Since Proposition 8 passed in 2008, The Constitution of California has outlined in Article 1, SEC. 7.5. that, “Only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.”

Despite SEC. 7.5 being rendered federally unconstitutional by the Supreme Court in 2012, it still sits in our state’s constitution.

Prop 3 seeks to repeal Prop 8 and redefine marriage as a fundamental right for citizens “regardless of their race or gender.”

Prop 3 will not actually change who is legally able to marry in California, as stated in the voter guide. It would instead remove the language that specifies marriage to be only between a man and woman.

However, the opposing side is worried about the vague nature of the language being changed.

“We are concerned about the implications of Prop three for families and children in California,” Jonathan Keller, president of the California Family Council, stated in an Instagram post.

“The absence of any clear definition of marriage is alarming and paves the way for the legalization of polygamy, child marriage and incestuous relationships.”

The California Family Council is a Republican Christian organization which began in 2004 and is currently advocating against Prop 3.

Prop 3 was written by two Democrats, Assembly member Evan Low and Senator Scott Wiener, who are both a part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Governor Gavin Newsom supports the proposition.

“Same-sex marriage is the law of the land and Prop. 8 has no place in our constitution,” said Governor Newsome. “It’s time that our laws affirm marriage equality regardless of who you are or who you love.”

The election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots will begin mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

