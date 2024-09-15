On the ballot: What is Prop 2?

Proposition 2, one of 10 propositions on the ballot in California, would authorize a $10 billion bond to be spent on the repair, upgrade, and construction of public and charter schools.

“Many schools and community colleges are outdated and need basic health and safety repairs and upgrades to prepare students for college and careers and to retain and attract quality teachers,” the pro-argument of the California voter’s guide explained.

The plan is for $8.5 billion to go to K-12 schools and $1.5 billion to go to community colleges. Prop 2also wants to grant a greater percentage of these funds to areas with increased “low income [students], English learners or foster youth.”

According to Sept. 5 campaign records, $3.6 million has been raised in support of Prop 2 while opponents have yet to fundraise.

One of the largest issues opponents have is that the bill would increase annual state costs by $500 million for the next 35 years. That is $8 billion extra, nearly the cost of the bond itself.

“[Prop 2] will cost taxpayers an estimated $18 billion when repaid with interest. A bond works like a government credit card — paying off that credit card requires the government to spend more of your tax dollars,” the anti-argument of the voter’s guide said.

The proposition is supported by the California Teachers Association, California School Nurses Organization and Community College League of California. It is opposed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

The election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots will begin mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].