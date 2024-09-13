Chico State's independent student newspaper

A clean sheet and timely goals lead Wildcats to victory

In the attacking phase the Wildcats made their presence felt, taking a total of 22 shots with six being on goal. Meanwhile, Simon Fraser produced 15 shots, having only three on target
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // September 13, 2024
Aaron Draper
Sophomore defender Jacob Burnison winning the ball back just outside of the box in the first half of the game, keeping the Wildcats in front. Taken by Aaron Draper, Sep. 12, 2024

The Chico State men’s soccer team (2-1) notches their second consecutive victory, edging out the Simon Fraser Red Leaf’s (1-1-1) Thursday night 2-0. 

The Wildcats put the pressure on the Red Leafs early in the first half, threatening to score with an accurate cross given off the foot of junior defender Justin Rickets, finding senior defender Bryan Manriquez in the box, who missed wide right.  

After subbing in the 33rd minute, sophomore midfielder Sylus Sells set up senior forward Vas Syrengelas for an easy finish in the 35th minute, putting the Wildcats up 1-0 early in the game. The pair of substitutes made an immediate impact, creating a goal within two minutes of being brought on the pitch. 

“One of the beauties of our team is that we have a lot of depth,” Head Coach Felipe Restrepo said. “It could easily be someone who’s coming in or starting.”

Senior goalkeeper Emanuel Padilla was the backbone of the Wildcats defense making three saves and keeping a clean sheet for the game. 

In the attacking phase the Wildcats made their presence felt, taking a total of 22 shots with six being on goal. Meanwhile, Simon Fraser produced 15 shots, having only three on target.  

A handball violation granted Chico State a free kick from just outside the box on the left hand side in the 82nd minute. Senior defender Preston Moll proceeded to bend a freekick around the opposing wall making the lead two, and securing the win for the Wildcats. 

The Wildcats now improve to 2-1 on the season with their eyes set on Saturday’s matchup against the Saint Martin’s Saints. Game time is set for 11:30 a.m. at the University Soccer Stadium in Chico, which is free to attend for students with their student ID’s. or watch the game through 

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected]

About the Contributor
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.