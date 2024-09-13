Chico State's independent student newspaper

Wildcats Women’s Golf shows steady improvement, finishes ninth in Swan Memorial

Sophomore Kaylie Parola led the way with a collegiate career-best on day two
Byline photo of Nathan Chiochios
Nathan Chiochios, Sports Editor // September 13, 2024
Sophomore Kaylie Parola during her 2023-24 season. This was her first season as a Wildcat, and she finished 27th in the California Collegiate Athletic Association championships. Photo courtesy of Sonoma State Athletics.

The Chico State women’s golf team finished ninth to open the season in the Swan Memorial Tournament, hosted by Colorado Christian University on Monday and Tuesday.

Sophomore Kaylie Parola led the way, finishing 20th in individual rankings after a collegiate career-best 2-over in the second round. 

The team got off to a slow start on the first day of the tournament, finishing tenth out of twelve and combining for a 33-over par. However, they were able to turn it around and improve the very next day, finishing 25-over par, moving them up to ninth place.

“It shows our grit, that we didn’t let the first day consume us,” Parola said. “We got back on our feet and played better the second day.”

Sophomore Brooke Pelletier finished 37th, having her best day on Monday with a score of 79, making 6-of-7 pars on the back-9.

Just behind Pelletier was senior Trinity Hernandez and sophomore Ariana Belgrove, who both finished 40th in the tournament, scoring 161 over both days.

Hernandez and Belgrove both improved on day two. After scoring 83 on Monday, Hernandez jumped to a score of 78 on the second day, highlighted by two birdies. Belgrove improved from 81 to 80 on the second day, helped by seven pars on the front-9.

Freshman Alexis Elliott finished 57th with a score of 179 over both days.

Colorado State Pueblo finished first in the tournament with an impressive +6 over both days, followed by Angelo State and CCAA rival Cal State LA, who tied for second. The full results of the tournament can be found here.

The Wildcats will travel to Goodyear, AZ for the RJGA Shootout at the Golf Club of Estrella, where they look to continue to improve. The live leaderboard can be found here.

“We have momentum going forward, it’s looking pretty good,” Parola said.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Nathan Chiochios can be reached at [email protected].

