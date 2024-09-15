5 goal flurry from the Wildcats extends win streak to 3

Chico State men’s soccer (3-1) defeated the Saint Martin Saints (0-4) Saturday by a score of 5-1, following an offensive outburst from the Wildcats.

The Wildcats got off to a shaky start, not generating much pressure on the attack in the first half. The Saints proceeded to capitalize and break the deadlock following a goal in the 26th minute from sophomore forward Cole Sullivan.

The Wildcats had their fair share of chances in the first 45, producing twice as many shots on goal than the Saints with nothing to show for it.

However, in the second half, the Wildcats looked like a completely different team with a much more aggressive pace of play.

“It [the first half] was an unfortunate wake up call that we needed,” senior defender Preston Moll said. “It showed that we were resilient and no matter if we are down or up, we’re gonna finish a game and do our best to win.”

Six minutes into the second half, the Wildcats were granted a free kick from just outside the center of the box. Moll stepped up and blasted one through the wall finding the back of the net, knotting things up for the Wildcats.

This marks Moll’s second set piece goal in the last two games, doubling the Wildcats’ total of free kick goals for the entire previous season.

“Me and Brian train this daily, we come out here and hit shots like five days a week,” Moll said. “So when an opportunity presents itself, I think I’m going to step up and score.”

The free kick goal seemed to open the floodgates for Chico in the second half. The Wildcats were able to net four goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half, giving them a three goal lead. These goals came courtesy of junior defender Justin Ricketts, sophomore forward Thomas Douglas, senior defender Bryan Manriquez and Moll.

In the 72nd minute, Manriquez sealed the Saints fate after bagging his second goal of the half, assisted by junior midfielder Owen Vasta.

Senior forward Vas Syrengelas also made his presence felt in the attack, assisting on two of Chico’s five goals.

“It’s just the beginning honestly,” said Manriquez. “We’re taking it day by day, week by week, but we’re all hungry and we’re all positive.”

The Wildcats will be taking on two tough PacWest opponents this coming week. They will travel to San Rafael Thursday, Sept. 19, to face Dominican University at 3 p.m. and then will play Menlo College at 7 p.m. at home on Sept 21.

