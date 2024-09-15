Chico State's independent student newspaper

5 goal flurry from the Wildcats extends win streak to 3

It was a tale of two halves for the Wildcats on Saturday as they notched their third win of their campaign, improving to 3-1 on the season
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter // September 15, 2024
Aaron Draper
Senior defender Preston Moll moving the ball up the pitch in the second half of Thursday’s match against the Simon Fraser Red Leafs. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Sep. 12, 2024.

Chico State men’s soccer (3-1) defeated the Saint Martin Saints (0-4) Saturday by a score of 5-1, following an offensive outburst from the Wildcats. 

The Wildcats got off to a shaky start, not generating much pressure on the attack in the first half. The Saints proceeded to capitalize and break the deadlock following a goal in the 26th minute from sophomore forward Cole Sullivan

The Wildcats had their fair share of chances in the first 45, producing twice as many shots on goal than the Saints with nothing to show for it.

However, in the second half, the Wildcats looked like a completely different team with a much more aggressive pace of play. 

“It [the first half] was an unfortunate wake up call that we needed,” senior defender Preston Moll said. “It showed that we were resilient and no matter if we are down or up, we’re gonna finish a game and do our best to win.”

Six minutes into the second half, the Wildcats were granted a free kick from just outside the center of the box. Moll stepped up and blasted one through the wall finding the back of the net, knotting things up for the Wildcats. 

This marks Moll’s second set piece goal in the last two games, doubling the Wildcats’ total of free kick goals for the entire previous season. 

“Me and Brian train this daily, we come out here and hit shots like five days a week,” Moll said. “So when an opportunity presents itself, I think I’m going to step up and score.”

The free kick goal seemed to open the floodgates for Chico in the second half. The Wildcats were able to net four goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half, giving them a three goal lead. These goals came courtesy of junior defender Justin Ricketts, sophomore forward Thomas Douglas, senior defender Bryan Manriquez and Moll. 

In the 72nd minute, Manriquez sealed the Saints fate after bagging his second goal of the half, assisted by junior midfielder Owen Vasta.

Senior forward Vas Syrengelas also made his presence felt in the attack, assisting on two of Chico’s five goals. 

“It’s just the beginning honestly,” said Manriquez. “We’re taking it day by day, week by week, but we’re all hungry and we’re all positive.”

The Wildcats will be taking on two tough PacWest opponents this coming week. They will travel to San Rafael Thursday, Sept. 19, to face Dominican University at 3 p.m. and then will play Menlo College at 7 p.m. at home on Sept 21. 

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.