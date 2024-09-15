Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State students react to presidential debate

Chico State students share their reactions to the presidential debate
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Byline photo of Jenna McMahon
Chris Hutton and Jenna McMahon // September 15, 2024
Hana Beaty
Chico State students react to Tuesday’s presidential debate. Graphic made by Hana Beaty.

With the election nearing, the two candidates held their first debate Tuesday night. All over the U.S., people, including many Chico State students, stopped and listened to Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump share their visions for the country. 

Jose Cruz Lopez, a senior, only watched half of the debate, but he felt confident in Harris’s performance. He noted her notetaking and demeanor during the debate. A big issue for Cruz Lopez is immigration, being from the Central Valley, and he didn’t feel like Trump’s statements about immigrants reflected his experience.  He was also disappointed in Trump’s refusal to share his economic plan. 

But watching the debate is not something everyone did, many students opted to follow it on social media, watching snippets of the debate. 

Shyniece Cordoba, a sophomore, said she didn’t care about the debate but plans to vote for Harris in the upcoming election.

 “I like how she supports women’s empowerment,” Cordoba said.  

Logan Flansaas, a new masters student, followed the debate through social media. Flansaas felt confident in Harris’s performance and ability to communicate her ideas for the nation. 

“[Harris] easily baited him into rhetorical traps and tricked him into being Donald Trump instead of talking about policy,” Flansaas said. 

However, others weren’t so sold on what Harris had to say. 

Caden Titus, a freshman, watched the debate and felt like Harris didn’t convey her platform. 

“I thought Trump talked a bit better than her,” he said. 

Titus plans to vote for Trump, confident he will win the election. He felt like both candidates brought up great viewpoints and are trying to do something good for our country. For Titus, gas prices and fracking are important issues. 

Anthony Gogliano, a freshman majoring in business finance, plans to vote for Trump after watching the debate but felt like both candidates neglected to speak about their policy. To Gogliano “border control, taxes and inflation” are important issues for him in this upcoming election.

Despite Robert F. Kennedy Jr. ending his campaign and joining Trump. Some students still desire the RFK Jr. presidency. 

Ethan Johnson plans to vote for RFK Jr. but is still looking out for policies from each of the current candidates. 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 2?
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 7 to 13
Photo of a gender-inclusive restroom taken the second floor of Tehema on September 4th, 2024. The sign indicates everyone can use it.
New gender-inclusive restrooms on campus
From the Chico Police Department Facebook page
Police: Teen rushed to hospital with major injuries after being hit by Chico State student
An illustration of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump from the debate, in the colors of their political parties. Created by Nadia Hill, Sept. 11.
Trump and Harris go head-to-head in the second presidential debate
Kendall Hall at Chico State
Chico State reminds first-semester students not to rush
About the Contributors
Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton, Entertainment Reporter
Chris Hutton is a junior majoring in journalism at Chico State. He enjoys learning about new topics and his hobbies include rock climbing, skateboarding and writing.
Jenna McMahon
Jenna McMahon, Multimedia Editor
Jenna McMahon transferred to Chico State in fall 2023 from Santa Barbara City College and is in her third-year as a journalism major as well as having added a global studies minor this year. This will be her first year on The Orion as the opinion editor having had past experience on The Channels at SBCC. After graduating she hopes to become a traveling journalist and hopefully work for National Geographic. In her free time she plays soccer for the club team at Chico State and loves to read, travel and anything to do with nature.
Hana Beaty
Hana Beaty
Hana has always been looking for a place to call home. Since very young she has been in the skies traveling and living in different countries. Never stayed in a place too long to call home. This allowed Hana to learn how to adapt to different situations and people. Hana is quiet in nature, but she is always observing her surroundings and learning new things every day. Maybe that’s why Hana is such a visual person. She has found a love for art and photography. Working for The Orion gave Hana more motivation to pursue photography and drawing. The Orion also gave Hana a place to feel like she belonged somewhere. “Thank you everyone for accepting me to The Orion family. I love you all.”