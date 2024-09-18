Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico restaurants receive PG&E resilience grants

Four Chico businesses benefit from $5,000 grants
Byline photo of Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter // September 18, 2024
Sophia MacKinnon
A street view of the entrance to Momona in Downtown Chico. Momona is an Asian-Pacific restaurant specializing in ramen and bao buns. Taken by Sophia Mackinnon on Sept. 10.

Four Chico restaurants are receiving $5,000 resilience grant from the PG&E Corporation Foundation and California Restaurant Foundation, CRF. Over 3o restaurants in the Northern California area are receiving these grants. 

The Chico restaurants receiving the grant are:

This grant, PG&E said, is given so businesses are able to “Invest in equipment upgrades, workforce training and more.” 

They said they provide this money in hopes of strengthening the businesses that use their support. They mention their commitment to boosting economies and communities through similar grants. 

PG&E funded $5,000 this year to 154 hometown restaurants

Momona owner, Michael Lee,  said these grants will not be available to use until mid-to-late September. He believes that the only reason his business qualified for this grant is simply because they are a restaurant that uses PG&E for electricity and gas, but all restaurants in the Chico area use PG&E so the restaurants were not told why they were chosen.

Lee also said he feels like this is a public relations move on PG&E’s part.

Momona has never received this specific grant in the past. PG&E has been doing the California Restaurant Foundation Grant since 2021 and varies in which areas of California it is offered to. 

The Orion has reached out to the other three restaurants and is waiting to hear back.

Sophia Mackinnon can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Food
Campus food truck schedule: Sept. 16-20
Photo of Kelly's Cheesesteak in front of Éstom Jámani Hall. Butte Hall is in the background.
Campus food truck schedule: Sept. 9-14
The Bell Memorial Union Marketplace Cafe has added three new restaurants. All the new places are locally owned. Taken by Jenna McMahon on September 4.
New dining options: The Marketplace Cafe offers a diverse selection
Left side of table, Jenna McMahon, Nathan Chiochios and Jessica Miller sit with, on the right side front to back, Callum Standish, Molly Myers, Nadia Hill, and Grace Stark at Estom Jamani Dining Commons. Photo taken April 29 by a kind employee at the dining hall.
The Orion tries the dining hall
Riley’s Bar and Grill is a popular bar scene a couple blocks from campus. Hundreds of young college students visit Riley’s everyday for cheap drink deals and the fun atmosphere. Photo taken by Alina Babajko on May 5.
‘Angel shots’ offered by selective bars in Chico
Seared salmon nigiri in a base of spicy ponzu sauce that is a sneak attack on the taste buds. Taken by Jessica Miller on April 25.
Sake sushi: almost average
About the Contributor
Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter
Sophia MacKinnon is a fourth-year student majoring in communications with a minor in journalism and public relations. This will be her first year on The Orion staff but MacKinnon always had a love for writing. She has interests in a career in journalism or public relations.