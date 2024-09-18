Chico restaurants receive PG&E resilience grants

Four Chico restaurants are receiving $5,000 resilience grant from the PG&E Corporation Foundation and California Restaurant Foundation, CRF. Over 3o restaurants in the Northern California area are receiving these grants.

The Chico restaurants receiving the grant are:

This grant, PG&E said, is given so businesses are able to “Invest in equipment upgrades, workforce training and more.”

They said they provide this money in hopes of strengthening the businesses that use their support. They mention their commitment to boosting economies and communities through similar grants.

PG&E funded $5,000 this year to 154 hometown restaurants.

Momona owner, Michael Lee, said these grants will not be available to use until mid-to-late September. He believes that the only reason his business qualified for this grant is simply because they are a restaurant that uses PG&E for electricity and gas, but all restaurants in the Chico area use PG&E so the restaurants were not told why they were chosen.

“ “Sadly, PG&E rates have increased astronomically, as you likely know,” Lee said, “So this money is actually going straight back to paying our PG&E bill, which seems silly.I’m appreciative of the grant, though I feel for those whose PG&E bills are high like ours, and didn’t receive the grant.” — Michael Lee

Lee also said he feels like this is a public relations move on PG&E’s part.

Momona has never received this specific grant in the past. PG&E has been doing the California Restaurant Foundation Grant since 2021 and varies in which areas of California it is offered to.

The Orion has reached out to the other three restaurants and is waiting to hear back.

