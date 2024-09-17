Chico man arraigned on attempted kidnapping-related charges

A Chico man — Jose Alvarado-Rodriguez — was arraigned in Butte County Superior Court on charges related to the attempted kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman in downtown Chico, the Butte County District Attorney’s Office said.

The press release states the incident took place on Aug. 31 around midnight on West First Street.

Witnesses reported seeing the young woman walking alone when a white van pulled up beside her and the driver got out and attempted to force her into the car, the press release states.

A brief struggle ensued before the woman fell and hit her head, rendering her unconscious.

University Police were flagged down by witnesses shortly after, Butte County DA Mike Ramsey said.

Alvarado-Rodriguez was arrested last Thursday on Sept. 12. A search warrant was obtained for his person, car and home.

He is being held without bail until his next court appearance on Wednesday.

