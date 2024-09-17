California State Senate District 1 candidate: Megan Dahle

Megan Dahle, an assemblywoman for district one is running to take her husband, Brian Dahle’s, seat as state senator. Photo courtesy of California State Assembly

Megan Dahle, a republican assemblywoman for district one, is running for California state senator.

California’s first senate district consists of 15 counties including Tehama and Butte County. Dahle is currently a republican state assemblywoman for district one.

She is running to take her husband, Brian Dahle’s, seat as state senator as he reaches his lifetime term limit of 12 years. She is running against republican candidate and Chico local, David Fennell.

She has been a member of the state assembly since 2019. As an assemblywoman she has served as the vice chair on the committee of Water, Parks and Wildlife, vice chair on the Education Committee, vice chair on the Emergency Management Committee and a member of the Budget Committee.

Aside from her work as an assemblywoman, she has also served — for one term — as the president of the Big Valley Joint Unified School Board.

Dahle’s campaign site states, if elected as state senator for district one, she aims to continue to address issues of affordability by making health care more accessible, lowering taxes and lowering prices for consumers.

She has co-authored multiple public safety bills and plans to continue to address issues of homelessness, crime and increased water storage. If elected one of the main issues she aims to continue to address is fire prevention.

In 2022, she secured $7 million to support the community of Greenville in Plumas County after the Dixie Fire in 2021.

Her website also states The California Professional Firefighters organization supports her campaign.

“I have led state efforts to clear out overgrowth, ensure power lines are maintained correctly and am fighting to make fire insurance more available and more affordable,” Dahle said. “I also authored legislation to provide tax relief to fire victims and believe we must hold those who cause the fires accountable for the lost lives and property damage.”

Another important issue to Dahle is the improvement of education results.

On her campaign site, Dahle said, “The truth is, our education system as a whole is failing too many children. The first step is making sure kids in rural areas have the same access to the internet, and that rural classrooms are funded the same as urban ones.”

She advocates for parents to have more of a voice in local schools and school choice, which is a policy that works to financially assist parents and students to choose educational options other than their district’s public schools.

Due to the fact Dahle has already served in the state assembly, lifetime term limits restrict the amount of years she could serve if elected to the state senate. If Dahle is elected, she may only serve one term, which is four years. Her opponent, Fennell, could serve up to 12 years.

The general election will take place Nov. 5.

