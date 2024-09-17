Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State women’s volleyball battles hard: Finishes 1-3 in tournament

“One ball at a time, one play at a time,” Gott continued. “Going into conference play everyone is 0-0, now the games that really matter are at hand”
Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter // September 17, 2024
Wildcats Sophomore Kassandra Nall attempts to hit the ball over the net in a game against Fresno Pacific on Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of Fresno Pacific Athletics.

The Chico State women’s volleyball team (3-4) faced a tough weekend of opponents after traveling to Turlock Thursday for the 2024 Stan State Invitational. Despite showing flashes of strong play, the Wildcats struggled to maintain momentum, securing their lone victory against Dominican and finishing the tournament 1-3.

In the Wildcats’ tournament opener Thursday, sophomore Kassandra Nall delivered a standout performance, setting a new career high with 19 kills. However, her efforts weren’t enough to push Chico State to victory, as the Wildcats were swept in three tight sets by UC Merced.

“I was really happy because I’ve been wanting to beat that record for so long, especially because it was my freshman year record. I wanted to come in and build myself up a little bit,” Nall continued. “My teammates were super happy for me; I couldn’t have done it without junior Kailie Flores because she was pulling our blockers which allowed me to have success.” 

The Wildcats got two different outcomes on day two of Stanislaus State’s Tournament. The Wildcats had to claw their way back from a 2-0 set deficit to force a deciding set, which they lost to NCAA Division II newcomer Menlo, 3-2.

In their second game on Friday, despite starting 83 minutes later than scheduled in the evening matchup against Dominican, the Wildcats swept the Penguins 3-0 to post the second win against them in the last week.

Maria Wahl had an excellent showing on the floor, recording 25 kills including a career-high 17 against Menlo. Nall ended the day totalling 19 kills and 10 digs while Cashe Olswang had 11 kills combined for both games.

On the final day of the tournament, the Wildcats had little time to rest as they had to return to Fitzpatrick Arena for an early Saturday-morning showdown with Jessup.

It was an all around effort from the Wildcats. Nall, Olswang, junior Gwyneth Wentzel and Flores combined for 32 of the Wildcats’ 40 kills on the day. Flores also had an excellent performance defensively, contributing to five blocks.

However, the team effort was not enough, as the Warriors found key rallies in three sets to take the match over the Wildcats to conclude Chico State’s participation in Stan State’s Invitational.

Wildcats’ head coach Tommy Gott shared some insight into his team’s mindset heading into conference play.

“One ball at a time, one play at a time,” Gott continued. “Going into conference play everyone is 0-0, now the games that really matter are at hand.”

The Wildcats’ conference play begins this Friday as they travel to Atherton to take on Cal State East Bay at 6 p.m.

Chico State’s first home game is Friday, Sept. 27, against Cal Poly Humboldt in the Acker Gymnasium. Students can watch the game free by showing their Wildcat ID card.

You can stream these games on  PacWest Network and Flosports or follow the live stats on the Chico State Athletics website

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Senior defender Preston Moll moving the ball up the pitch in the second half of Thursday's match against the Simon Fraser Red Leafs. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Sep. 12, 2024.
5 goal flurry from the Wildcats extends win streak to 3
Sophomore Kaylie Parola during her 2023-24 season. This was her first season as a Wildcat, and she finished 27th in the California Collegiate Athletic Association championships. Photo courtesy of Sonoma State Athletics.
Wildcats Women’s Golf shows steady improvement, finishes 9th in Swan Memorial
Sophomore defender Jacob Burnison winning the ball back just outside of the box in the first half of the game, keeping the Wildcats in front. Taken by Aaron Draper, Sep. 12, 2024
A clean sheet and timely goals lead Wildcats to victory
Chico State women’s soccer team huddling up before their game against Colorado School of Mines. Photo taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 8.
Chico State women's soccer suffers hard fought loss against Colorado School of Mines
Fatu put up a dominant performance against Escabar. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 7.
Norcal wrestlers brought their best version of entertainment to Oroville
The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers competed in the NFL's first-ever game in Brazil. Photo taken by Jonathan Borba from Pexels.
The Eagles take down the Packers in Brazil
About the Contributor
Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.