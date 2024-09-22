Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

No more “Love” in Chico: Popular mural to be replaced

The popular “Love” mural is being replaced by renovations for a new project
Byline photo of Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Reporter // September 22, 2024
The Love mural is located on Humboldt and Park Avenue. Photo was taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 11.

Bright and colorful paintings are scattered all over Chico but the  “Love” mural on Humboldt and Park Avenue is an eye-catching piece that stands out on the busy street. However, it is coming to an end due to a new project.

The mural was done in 2017 by Chico muralist Jed Speer, courtesy of Lulus. They are no longer associated with the building next door and a different owner has taken over.

Senior Lizbeth Aispuro commented on her familiarity with the mural. “I feel like it’s Chico’s version of the Pink Wall in Los Angeles,” said Aispuro. She believes there aren’t many other well known pieces in town.

Aispuro continued with her take on the renovations. “That’s kind of sad that they are taking it away but it’s understandable because things are always changing.”

When asked if she ever had taken a photo the artwork her response was, “sad that I never got the chance.”

Part of the popular mural is already removed as renovations begin. Photo was taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 15.

Other people do not have a strong connection with the painting and are in acceptance of new business space. 

Oroville resident Krystal Lopez mentioned she doesn’t go to Chico very often, but is aware of the mural and shared her thoughts on the situation.

“It’s a shame that it’s going but I think it’s great if they want to add more businesses,” Lopez said.

Speer has other murals throughout town and can be seen on his website, Seizer One.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 14 to 20
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 3?
David Fennell, republican politician is running against Megan Dahle for California State Senate District 1. Photo courtesy of David Fennell
California State Senate District 1 candidate: David Fennell
Chico Regional Airport looks to reestablish commercial airlines after a decade without flights. Photo taken by Seamus Bozeman on Sept. 3.
City of Chico and Airport Commission work to resume flights
Michael O’Brien, former Chico Police chief and politician is running for Chico City Council District 1. Photo courtesy of Michael O’Brien
Chico District 1 representative: Michael O’Brien
Michael Johnson is a candidate for the upcoming Chico City Council election for district 1. Photo courtesy of Michael Johnson
Chico District 1 representative: Michael Johnson
About the Contributor
Rebecca Gonzalez
Rebecca Gonzalez, Features Reporter
Rebecca Gonzalez is in her second year at Chico State, majoring in journalism. This is her first semester in The Orion and she is excited to include her passion for sports writing. She has always been a big sports fan, mainly football and baseball. She hopes to become a writer for one of the professional teams from either sport.