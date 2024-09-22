No more “Love” in Chico: Popular mural to be replaced

Bright and colorful paintings are scattered all over Chico but the “Love” mural on Humboldt and Park Avenue is an eye-catching piece that stands out on the busy street. However, it is coming to an end due to a new project.

The mural was done in 2017 by Chico muralist Jed Speer, courtesy of Lulus. They are no longer associated with the building next door and a different owner has taken over.

Senior Lizbeth Aispuro commented on her familiarity with the mural. “I feel like it’s Chico’s version of the Pink Wall in Los Angeles,” said Aispuro. She believes there aren’t many other well known pieces in town.

Aispuro continued with her take on the renovations. “That’s kind of sad that they are taking it away but it’s understandable because things are always changing.”

When asked if she ever had taken a photo the artwork her response was, “sad that I never got the chance.”

Other people do not have a strong connection with the painting and are in acceptance of new business space.

Oroville resident Krystal Lopez mentioned she doesn’t go to Chico very often, but is aware of the mural and shared her thoughts on the situation.

“It’s a shame that it’s going but I think it’s great if they want to add more businesses,” Lopez said.

Speer has other murals throughout town and can be seen on his website, Seizer One.

