How ‘food options on campus are bad’ is an unpopular opinion

“The food options on campus suck” is what I thought to myself the other day when I couldn’t find anything on campus that I wanted to eat. I thought I was in the majority when thinking this but it turns out I was wrong.

Personally, my favorite places to go to get food on campus were the Wildcat Den and the Harvester food truck. But the Den no longer has the same menu it did last year, lacking the bacon ciabatta sandwich I would always get. Harvester is a little expensive for me to get often, so I was lost on where to eat.

I ended up getting a burger from the Chico State Smokehouse Deli. The burger left a lot to be desired but for only $8 I was satisfied. But this made me wonder what other students think about the food options on campus.

And I was very surprised by the responses I got.

“I feel like there’s definitely a wide variety of food options, especially the ones in the BMU have a lot of options,” Cole Potter, a sophomore at Chico State said. “Food trucks are definitely a staple, and I like them a lot.”

This was an answer I got a lot when interviewing students. Many of the students liked the variety of food and had a few different go-to places, such as Halal Platter for junior Arnav Thapa, Common Grounds in the Bell Memorial Union for freshman Madeline Meyer and the Mi Taquito Grill for sophomore Lauren Moore.

For some, their go-to place is the food pantry on campus.

“The food pantry is definitely a great place to go for things you need,” Sixthlaly Ruiz, a sophomore at Chico State said. “They do provide a lot of help and extra days when you can come in and either donate or grab something for yourself.”

Though some people like the options on campus they hope to see some change.

“I’m gonna need some Chick-fil-A before I break down, or a Starbucks on campus,” Meyer said.

All of the people I talked to liked the food options on campus and really didn’t have anything bad to say, except for one person, showing that I am not alone in my dislike for the options on campus.

“It is complete B.S. that they took away the food options they had at the Den last year,” Justin Fox, a sophomore, said. “The one thing good on campus when it comes to food is the pantry, other than that the food options on campus are abysmal.”

I quickly learned that I should try more places on campus and broaden my horizons, because most students at Chico State had all good things to say about the food options on campus.

Still, I think things can always be improved, though it looks like for now Chico State is doing a good job regarding food options on campus according to students.

Owen Daniels can be reached at [email protected].