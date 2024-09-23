Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

How ‘food options on campus are bad’ is an unpopular opinion

“The food options on campus suck” is what I thought to myself the other day when I couldn’t find anything on campus that I wanted to eat; I thought I was in the majority when thinking this but it turns out I was wrong
Byline photo of Owen Daniels
Owen Daniels, Opinion Reporter // September 23, 2024
Owen Daniels
Inside the Bell Memorial Union Food court. Taken by Owen Daniels on September 16.

“The food options on campus suck” is what I thought to myself the other day when I couldn’t find anything on campus that I wanted to eat. I thought I was in the majority when thinking this but it turns out I was wrong. 

Personally, my favorite places to go to get food on campus were the Wildcat Den and the Harvester food truck. But the Den no longer has the same menu it did last year, lacking the bacon ciabatta sandwich I would always get. Harvester is a little expensive for me to get often, so I was lost on where to eat. 

I ended up getting a burger from the Chico State Smokehouse Deli. The burger left a lot to be desired but for only $8 I was satisfied. But this made me wonder what other students think about the food options on campus. 

And I was very surprised by the responses I got. 

“I feel like there’s definitely a wide variety of food options, especially the ones in the BMU have a lot of options,” Cole Potter, a sophomore at Chico State said. “Food trucks are definitely a staple, and I like them a lot.”

This was an answer I got a lot when interviewing students. Many of the students liked the variety of food and had a few different go-to places, such as Halal Platter for junior Arnav Thapa,  Common Grounds in the Bell Memorial Union for freshman Madeline Meyer and the Mi Taquito Grill for sophomore Lauren Moore.

For some, their go-to place is the food pantry on campus. 

“The food pantry is definitely a great place to go for things you need,” Sixthlaly Ruiz, a sophomore at Chico State said. “They do provide a lot of help and extra days when you can come in and either donate or grab something for yourself.”

Though some people like the options on campus they hope to see some change. 

“I’m gonna need some Chick-fil-A before I break down, or a Starbucks on campus,” Meyer said. 

All of the people I talked to liked the food options on campus and really didn’t have anything bad to say, except for one person, showing that I am not alone in my dislike for the options on campus. 

“It is complete B.S. that they took away the food options they had at the Den last year,” Justin Fox, a sophomore, said. “The one thing good on campus when it comes to food is the pantry, other than that the food options on campus are abysmal.”

I quickly learned that I should try more places on campus and broaden my horizons, because most students at Chico State had all good things to say about the food options on campus. 

Still, I think things can always be improved, though it looks like for now Chico State is doing a good job regarding food options on campus according to students.

Owen Daniels can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Food
Campus food truck schedule: Sept. 23-27
A street view of the entrance to Momona in Downtown Chico. Momona is an Asian-Pacific restaurant specializing in ramen and bao buns. Taken by Sophia Mackinnon on Sept. 10.
Chico restaurants receive PG&E resilience grants
Harvester in it's usual spot beside the bridge next to Glenn Hall. Photo taken by Nadia Hill on Sept. 16.
Campus food truck schedule: Sept. 16-20
Photo of Kelly's Cheesesteak in front of Éstom Jámani Hall. Butte Hall is in the background.
Campus food truck schedule: Sept. 9-14
The Bell Memorial Union Marketplace Cafe has added three new restaurants. All the new places are locally owned. Taken by Jenna McMahon on September 4.
New dining options: The Marketplace Cafe offers a diverse selection
Left side of table, Jenna McMahon, Nathan Chiochios and Jessica Miller sit with, on the right side front to back, Callum Standish, Molly Myers, Nadia Hill, and Grace Stark at Estom Jamani Dining Commons. Photo taken April 29 by a kind employee at the dining hall.
The Orion tries the dining hall
More in Opinion
Modern pumpkin spice popularity began in the early 2000s after Starbucks released their pumpkin spice latte. Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay.
Pumpkin spice and everything not so nice
The sake, Blackberry Bramble, Guinness Draught and “Scooby Snack” drinks from Ichiban, The Banshee and Madison Bear Garden. Taken by Ariana Powell on Aug. 27.
A 21st birthday experience in Chico
Modified Hamas Flag draped with red instead of green.
Palestinian 'resistance' uses sexual assault
Awareness, prevention and recovery efforts should not stop after Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Photo by Pavel Danilyuk on Pexels.
Continue messaging past Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Dr. Lee Altier,far left, helping a Tibetan refugee community establish an apple orchard in Nepal during his time in the Peace Corps. Courtesy: Dr. Lee Altier, 1980s.
Peace Corps: career gateway for post-grad students
Most Americans know how to go into a mosh pit or grind, but that isn’t dancing. From: Pexels
Americans should dance more
About the Contributor
Owen Daniels
Owen Daniels, Opinion Reporter
Owen Daniels is second-year journalism student who is from San Rafael. He is very excited to be writing for the Orion and hopes to continue doing so for as long as he is at Chico State. Owen hopes to one day become a sports journalist so he can continue being around what he loves.