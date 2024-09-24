Top 4 restaurants to take your parents

When parents come to visit, it can be hard trying to find restaurants to take them that you know they will like, especially when you’re a broke college student who doesn’t get the chance to eat out very often.

This list of four restaurants are the perfect blend of various price ranges and cuisine styles that will surely suffice your parent’s wants and needs.

Chada Thai Cuisine

The door of Chada Thai Cuisine, on 117 West Second Street, open up to stairs that lead down to a gorgeous dining room filled with antique chairs, tables and decorations.

The ambiance is warm and welcoming. The staff is friendly and attentive with plenty of room for dietary restrictions. They offer a variety of traditional Thai cuisine with prices ranging from $10-20, making it a much more affordable option.

There are the classic options like Pad Thai or Pad-See-Eiw. They also offer various curries or fried rice with lots of vegetarian options to choose from. The food is served on antique dishes with large portions, which is always a plus for students.

A glass of white wine on one of the tables inside of Unwined Kitchen and Bar. There are many adults dining with their friends or family during happy hour. This table is right by the entrance and next to the bar. Taken by Grace Borgeson on Sept. 6.

Unwined Kitchen and Bar

Unwined Kitchen and Bar, on 980 Mangrove Avenue is a good option for parents who want to have a fine dining experience, but maybe not need to get dressed up for lunch or dinner. The atmosphere is somewhere between sophisticated and casual, so no need to dress fancy if you don’t want to.

They offer brunch, lunch and dinner. They also have an affordable happy hour of both appetizers and drinks. Their prices can range anywhere from $20-50, so it is on the pricier side. They offer a variety of American cuisine that pairs well with their wine or cocktails — if you’re 21, of course. This includes fries, burgers, and even a cheese and charcuterie plate.

Pour House

Another option is Pour House, located in the North Valley Plaza inside 855 East Avenue. With prices around $20-30, it is definitely an in-between option of affordable and expensive. The atmosphere is on the casual side with a large outdoor patio where sports games are broadcasted on a big screen.

“Pourhouse is definitely my top choice,” Chico State student, Grace Borgeson, said. “It is great for lunch and happy hour especially. My dad likes to watch football outside on the big screen.”

This is another good option if you’re looking for a good burger or even some tacos. There are great happy hour drinks and appetizer options as well.

The bruschetta and brussel sprouts appetizers on a dining table in Crush. This table is next to the waterfall feature inside and there are many others dining nearby. Taken by Alexia Jade Lauesen on Sept. 20, 2022.

Crush Restaurant

Finally, located at 201 Broadway Street, is Crush Restaurant. Their prices range from $50-100, making it the most expensive option on this list. However, the cuisine is traditional high end Italian and is the perfect place to go if you want to dress up.

A fourth year student at Chico State, Giovanna Hussussian, says Crush Restaurant is her number 1 choice to bring her parents to. She enjoys that her parents are able to afford to bring her since she typically cannot as a full time student.

The atmosphere is very classy with a contemporary style dining room and lounge. Their food is locally-sourced and plated in creative ways. The service is high-end and you can expect your parents to be impressed with this option —if they enjoy fancy dining, of course.

Sophia Mackinnon can be reached at [email protected].