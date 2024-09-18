Chico State's independent student newspaper

Categories:

University Police investigate toilet papering of Butte Hall


Cecilia Gonzalez, Entertainment Reporter // September 18, 2024
Butte hall covered in toilet paper, no suspect has been found yet. Photo taken by Cecilia Gonzalez on Sept. 16

Toilet paper could be seen on and around the side of Butte Hall facing Meriam Library on Monday.

The University Police Department is actively investigating by looking through security footage, Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said.

Staples gave an update through email about what actions were being taken.

Someone took the toilet paper rolls out of multiple mens restrooms. Chico State facilities management and services cleaned up the mess, said Staples. 

The toilet paper was mostly in the grass and the trees surrounding that side of the building. Some students around the building at the time saw it being thrown. 

Pamela Ucieda, a second-year Chico State student gave her account of what she saw while sitting in the grass.

“It was just weird … I just see it fling down and like flow down, horrible aim also,” Ucienda said. “I didn’t think it was funny. It was this weird in between feeling of that’s funny, they’re trying to be silly and like why would you do that?”

Students walking through the area seemed confused but amused at the sight, taking pictures or just pointing and laughing. By late evening most of the trash seemed to be cleaned up.

The Orion will post updates as new information is released.

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].

