Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Martin and Souza play big roles during the Washington road trip

“I have a lot of confidence in my teammates knowing that they’ll be there when I play the ball,” Martin said. “I know they’ll execute every time I give them the ball.” 
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter // September 18, 2024
Nate Paddock
Madison Noll closing in on Natalie Mendoza while working on transition defense in preparation for Jessup University Taken Sept. 23

Chico State women’s soccer traveled to the state of Washington to take on Central Washington University  and Seattle Pacific University in their first road trip of the year, with both games resulting in a draw. 

Game one on the road was played against the Central Washington Wildcats. Chico came out strong as freshman forward Caroline Souza found the back of the net 10 minutes into the first half off of a layoff pass from junior forward Jiana Martin. CWU equalized 10 minutes later off a penalty kick taken by freshman defender Peyton Wilson.

Chico State dominated the game offensively, putting up 23 shots with 11 being on target, but would fail to find the back of the net again resulting in a 1-1 draw. Junior midfielder Hannah Pieri and senior forward Avery Peiri, as well as Martin, would each tally a career high, attempting five shots.

“Getting my first goal was amazing; just to be on this team with these girls is amazing,” Caroline Souza said.

Game two of the road trip resulted in a 2-2 draw against the No. 8 Seattle Pacific Falcons.  Senior midfielder Natalie Mendoza would open the scoring off another assist from Martin in minute 11. Seattle Pacific tied the game with 15 minutes left in the first half and would later take the lead just 10 minutes into the second half.

Late in the second half, senior forward Camryn Toole found the ball at her feet after a poorly cleared ball by the Seattle goalkeeper, making the most of her chance and tying the game with just 10 minutes left. Senior goalkeeper Emma Hoffman recorded seven saves and freshman defender Gabby Star recorded her first start for the Wildcats. 

“I have a lot of confidence in my teammates knowing that they’ll be there when I play the ball,” Martin said. “I know they’ll execute every time I give them the ball.” 

The Wildcats will be back on the road this weekend against Jessup University in yet another non-conference game. You can watch live here or find post game results here. Next home game will be Sept. 25 against non-conference Biola University

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page. Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Wildcats Sophomore Kassandra Nall attempts to hit the ball over the net in a game against Fresno Pacific on Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of Fresno Pacific Athletics.
Chico State women’s volleyball battles hard: Finishes 1-3 in tournament
Senior defender Preston Moll moving the ball up the pitch in the second half of Thursday's match against the Simon Fraser Red Leafs. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Sep. 12, 2024.
5 goal flurry from the Wildcats extends win streak to 3
Sophomore Kaylie Parola during her 2023-24 season. This was her first season as a Wildcat, and she finished 27th in the California Collegiate Athletic Association championships. Photo courtesy of Sonoma State Athletics.
Wildcats Women’s Golf shows steady improvement, finishes 9th in Swan Memorial
Sophomore defender Jacob Burnison winning the ball back just outside of the box in the first half of the game, keeping the Wildcats in front. Taken by Aaron Draper, Sep. 12, 2024
A clean sheet and timely goals lead Wildcats to victory
Chico State women’s soccer team huddling up before their game against Colorado School of Mines. Photo taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 8.
Chico State women's soccer suffers hard fought loss against Colorado School of Mines
Fatu put up a dominant performance against Escabar. Photo taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 7.
Norcal wrestlers brought their best version of entertainment to Oroville
About the Contributor
Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!