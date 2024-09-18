Martin and Souza play big roles during the Washington road trip

Chico State women’s soccer traveled to the state of Washington to take on Central Washington University and Seattle Pacific University in their first road trip of the year, with both games resulting in a draw.

Game one on the road was played against the Central Washington Wildcats. Chico came out strong as freshman forward Caroline Souza found the back of the net 10 minutes into the first half off of a layoff pass from junior forward Jiana Martin. CWU equalized 10 minutes later off a penalty kick taken by freshman defender Peyton Wilson.

Chico State dominated the game offensively, putting up 23 shots with 11 being on target, but would fail to find the back of the net again resulting in a 1-1 draw. Junior midfielder Hannah Pieri and senior forward Avery Peiri, as well as Martin, would each tally a career high, attempting five shots.

“Getting my first goal was amazing; just to be on this team with these girls is amazing,” Caroline Souza said.

Game two of the road trip resulted in a 2-2 draw against the No. 8 Seattle Pacific Falcons. Senior midfielder Natalie Mendoza would open the scoring off another assist from Martin in minute 11. Seattle Pacific tied the game with 15 minutes left in the first half and would later take the lead just 10 minutes into the second half.

Late in the second half, senior forward Camryn Toole found the ball at her feet after a poorly cleared ball by the Seattle goalkeeper, making the most of her chance and tying the game with just 10 minutes left. Senior goalkeeper Emma Hoffman recorded seven saves and freshman defender Gabby Star recorded her first start for the Wildcats.

“I have a lot of confidence in my teammates knowing that they’ll be there when I play the ball,” Martin said. “I know they’ll execute every time I give them the ball.”

The Wildcats will be back on the road this weekend against Jessup University in yet another non-conference game. You can watch live here or find post game results here. Next home game will be Sept. 25 against non-conference Biola University.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page. Nate Paddock can be reached at [email protected].