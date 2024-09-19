Chico District 1 representative: Michael O’Brien

Michael O’Brien is a politician running for Chico City Council District 1. O’Brien and his opponent, Michael Johnson, are running to take the seat of current Council Member Sean Morgan.

Morgan has endorsed O’Brien to take his place.

O’Brien has a background in law enforcement. He began his career working for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and years later became the Chico Police chief for five years, retiring in 2020. He notably served as police chief during the 2018 Camp Fire in Paradise.

In 2021, he was appointed to lead the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force.

“I know this community well and will always strive to ensure the best for all,” O’Brien said. “I have helped our community navigate some of the most significant events in our history. I believe I can continue to help this community, regardless of its challenges.”

He has previous service on the Chico City Council as an appointed member to fill a short-term vacancy in 2021. He also served as board chair of the Jesus Center, a non-profit organization serving the homeless community in Chico.

“Due to this broad range of experience, I believe I am equipped to provide the level of leadership that will be required moving this community forward,” O’Brien said.

If elected, O’Brien’s top priority will be public safety. He is advocating for more funding and more resources for the Chico Police Department. He also wants to improve the city’s infrastructure and fix roads by investing in major road-renovation projects such as the widening of Bruce Road.

“Government should prioritize public safety at every level for every person,” O’Brien said.

Another central issue to him is homelessness in Chico. During his time as an appointed council member, he worked to address homeless encampments. He supports the City of Chico’s establishment, in collaboration with the Jesus Center, of the Genesis Center, an emergency shelter in the area.

His campaign site states O’Brien believes it is important to bring accountability to shelter-resistant homeless individuals who have encampments in public spaces.

“If people, regardless of who they are, do not feel safe, their quality of life suffers greatly,” O’Brien said. “People need to feel safe where they live, work, educate and recreate”

O’Brien graduated from Chico State with a bachelor’s degree and received his masters in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. He was an adjunct professor at Chico State in 2019 and at Bushnell University in 2014. He has been a part of the Chico community for over 30 years, raising his family and building his career there.

“The best part of the position is listening to people,” O’Brien said. “Regardless of party affiliation, the concerns of people are often the same. I do believe we have far more in common than we realize.”

The election between O’Brien and Johnson for Chico City Council district one will be held on Nov. 5.

