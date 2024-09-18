Chico District 1 representative: Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson is a candidate for the upcoming Chico City Council election for district 1. Photo courtesy of Michael Johnson official campaign site

Michael Johnson is running for Chico City Council District 1 to take the current seat of Council member Sean Morgan.

Johnson is running against local politician and former Chico Police Chief Michael O’Brien. Morgan has already endorsed O’Brien and the election will be held Nov. 5.

Johnson has lived in Chico since 2010 and is a Chico State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations.

“Chico is my home,” Johnson said. “I bring a wide perspective to a variety of issues that affect the city.”

He is a businessman with his own computer consulting business and is also a U.S. Navy veteran, having served 26 years.

He has previously served on the school board in Red Bluff which he said was an “eye opening experience.” He also ran for the Chico Unified School District board in 2020.

If elected, the main issue Johnson aims to address is homelessness. As stated on his campaign site, he aims to do so by providing unhoused people with more access to social services, improved sanitation, as well as resources to lower substance use and crime.

“There’s a good reason for the community to deal with homelessness,” Johnson said. “We’ve not really done anything about it.”

As stated on Johnson’s campaign site, if unhoused people were able to be helped and reintegrated into the Chico community, every year each person would be able to bring in an economic return of around $2,000 in additional tax revenue. He also said with homelessness improved in Chico, there would be cost savings to the police department as they would need less police overtime.

Johnson currently lives in Chico with his wife and five children. His adult daughter has special-needs and he said, if not for the support of her family, she would be homeless.

Along with the issue of homelessness, if elected, he also aims to address issues of improving Chico’s business climate. He hopes to improve Chico’s downtown businesses and work with local non-governmental organizations such as the Downtown Chico Business Association, Chamber of Commerce and local commercial real estate developers.

“Downtown is a shell of what it once was seven years back,” Johnson said. “I think we can do something about that.”

Johnson said Chico also has many problems surrounding public safety. One of his main concerns is fire preparedness and the lack of a fire station in district one.

Johnson said he is dissatisfied with the direction the council has been taking the past few years and that there is a clear political leaning with those on the council right now. He also said members of the council do not have a professional demeanor.

“If I’m fortunate to be elected, I would be able to bring a more adult temperament to the chamber,” said Johnson.

The election between O’Brien and Johnson for Chico City Council district one will be held on Nov. 5.

“Challenges are always gonna come,” Johnson said. “Getting work done that matters to people, that’s not only challenging but that’s also the best part.”

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].