El Centro, CCLC celebrate Latin American Independence Day

Chico State’s El Centro and Cross-Cultural Leadership Center worked together to put on the third annual Latin American Independence Day Celebration Thursday night.

This day celebrates the independence of Latin countries. Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua are celebrated on Sept. 15, Mexico on Sept. 16 and Chile on Sept. 18. The days are part of the larger Hispanic Heritage month which is Sept. 15- Oct. 15.

Throughout this time, people from these countries gather to dance, make traditional food, play music and often participate in parades or festivals.

In Colusa Plaza, the two groups worked together to set out a range of spots for arts and crafts, Loteria game, popsicles, aguas frescas, banda music from Los De Jalisco and traditional concha desserts.

Students and other participants dressed in traditional vaquero outfits with nice shirts, boots, belts with large buckles and cowboy hats. Most of them were on the dance floor in large groups or circles during most of the event.

Students such as Ashley Robinson, a fourth year Chico state student, enjoyed the event and felt proud of her heritage.

“It just shows the community here and makes it very welcoming,” Robinson said. “If more events happen like this, I for sure want to go.”

All around the plaza were mini flags for each country such as Mexico, Honduras, Columbia, Venezuela and more.

The host of the event, graduate student Kiara Castanon, is the graduate assistant for the CCLC and Ermelindo Salgado Hernandez is a graduate assistant for El Centro.The two worked to put together the celebration and were very proud of the outcome they got.

“Chico State is a Hispanic-serving institute so to be able to represent all the different Hispanic cultures that go on here is really something very inspirational,” Castanon said.

The El Centro Resource Center was made for Hispanic and Latinx students to successfully graduate. The center is open to any and all students including those who are not Hispanic or Latinx.

“It’s really important to give our community a sense of belonging and it’s really important for students of color,” Salgado Hernandez said.

The Latin American Independence Day Celebration brought a large group of students together from all backgrounds to dance, make friends, listen to music and enjoy Hispanic culture.

Castanon and Salgado Hernandez said there were over 250 people including Willie the Wildcat, Chico State president StevePerez and Associated Student president Chris Sullivan at the event this year and they hope to see more next year and in the far future.

