Wildcats volleyball drop conference opener

The Chico State women’s volleyball team (3-5) traveled to Atherton Friday for their first conference game of the season against Cal State East Bay. The Wildcats fought hard in four tightly contested sets but ultimately fell to the Pioneers 3-1.

Wildcats sophomore Kassandra Nall led the team with 18 kills. Sophomore Maria Wahl and junior Gwyneth Wentzel also had strong performances tallying 9 kills each.

The Wildcats will look to get back on the winning track when they travel to Seaside Saturday, Sept. 21 to take on Cal State Monterey Bay at 5 p.m.

Stream these games on PacWest Network and Flosports or follow the live stats on the Chico State Athletics website.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].