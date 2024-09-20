Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Wildcats volleyball drop conference opener

Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Reporter // September 20, 2024
Chico State Wildcats’ #16 Gwyneth Wentzel (right) spikes against Humboldt State Lumberjacks’ #12 Avery McIntyre (center) and #10 Lindsey McLaughlin (left) in the second game of their women’s volleyball match on Saturday, Sept.23, 2023 in Chico. (Jason Halley/University Photographer/Chico State)

The Chico State women’s volleyball team (3-5) traveled to Atherton Friday for their first conference game of the season against Cal State East Bay. The Wildcats fought hard in four tightly contested sets but ultimately fell to the Pioneers 3-1. 

Wildcats sophomore Kassandra Nall led the team with 18 kills. Sophomore Maria Wahl and junior Gwyneth Wentzel also had strong performances tallying 9 kills each.

The Wildcats will look to get back on the winning track when they travel to Seaside Saturday, Sept. 21 to take on Cal State Monterey Bay at 5 p.m.

Stream these games on PacWest Network and Flosports or follow the live stats on the Chico State Athletics website

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Madison Noll closing in on Natalie Mendoza while working on transition defense in preparation for Jessup University Taken Sept. 23
Martin and Souza play big roles during the Washington road trip
Wildcats Sophomore Kassandra Nall attempts to hit the ball over the net in a game against Fresno Pacific on Sept. 6. Photo courtesy of Fresno Pacific Athletics.
Chico State women’s volleyball battles hard: Finishes 1-3 in tournament
Senior defender Preston Moll moving the ball up the pitch in the second half of Thursday's match against the Simon Fraser Red Leafs. Photo taken by Aaron Draper on Sep. 12, 2024.
5 goal flurry from the Wildcats extends win streak to 3
Sophomore Kaylie Parola during her 2023-24 season. This was her first season as a Wildcat, and she finished 27th in the California Collegiate Athletic Association championships. Photo courtesy of Sonoma State Athletics.
Wildcats Women’s Golf shows steady improvement, finishes 9th in Swan Memorial
Sophomore defender Jacob Burnison winning the ball back just outside of the box in the first half of the game, keeping the Wildcats in front. Taken by Aaron Draper, Sep. 12, 2024
A clean sheet and timely goals lead Wildcats to victory
Chico State women’s soccer team huddling up before their game against Colorado School of Mines. Photo taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 8.
Chico State women's soccer suffers hard fought loss against Colorado School of Mines
About the Contributor
Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Sports Reporter
Trevor Lee is a fourth-year journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his first semester reporting for the Orion, covering sports. He is from Santa Rosa, a city 45-minutes north of San Francisco. He is excited to improve his writing and photography skills and has goals to work in sports journalism post-graduation. In his free time he enjoys playing golf, going to the gym, and spending time with family and friends.