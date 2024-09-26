Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Wildcat Weekend returns to Chico

Wildcat Weekend brings live music, comedy, food and more
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Chris Hutton // September 26, 2024
Mario Ortiz
Willie the Wildcat showing school pride. Captured by Mario Ortiz.

Wildcat Weekend returns to Chico with a roar. This year’s event will feature live music, food, comedy and more. The events – a mix of free and paid events — will take place over four days, from Oct. 3-6.

Thursday Oct. 3:

Cost: $20

Location: Meriam Park Barn

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

The weekend event will be kicked off with the duo, Emma & Will, introducing the headliner band, Kelly Twins. Small bites from Roots Catering and Shuberts Ice Cream and Candy will be available during the event. 

Friday Oct. 4:

Cost: Chico State students & under 18: $16, otherwise: $29-49

Location: Laxson Auditorium 

Time: 6 p.m.

The popular comedian Drew Lynch – known for winning second place on Season 10 of America’s Got Talent – will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the Laxson Auditorium. Before Lynch’s performance there will be live music, food trucks and beverages offered.

Note: Recommended for people 16+ due to adult content and profanity. 

Saturday Oct. 5:

Cost: $25 — includes credit card processing fee of $2

Location: Kendall Hall Lawn

Time: 11:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m.

Kinders BBQ will be offering pulled pork, chicken or vegetarian sandwiches, and lemonade or iced tea. This is included in the $25 and will be from 11:30-1:30 p.m. 

At 12:30 p.m. Chico State President Steve Perez will take the stage for a welcome address.

There will also be a free concert, games and activities on the lawn that is open to everyone for free. 

Sunday Oct. 6:

Cost: Chico State students & under 18: $16, otherwise: $42

Location: University Farm

Time: 2 p.m.

The Concert Truck will roll into town with violinist Taryn Rosenquist and cellist Treble Cierpke. There will also be lawn games and food trucks. 

Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected].

