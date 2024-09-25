Bienvenidos El Centro: New resource center for students

El Centro has opened this semester for students to access academic resources and ensure a sense of belonging. They are designed to foster education and develop leadership for Latinx students. They provide student support services such as mentorship, research and career preparation. These three aspects give students the opportunity to equip the right tools to reach their full potential.

The resource center offers:

printing services

study space

snacks

drinks

tutoring hours .

The lead coordinator, Jamile Balli, discussed the importance of El Centro.

“Our main goal is student success and retention. We are a Hispanic-serving institution and want to build an environment that helps students be successful,” Balli said.

She emphasized that the center is for more than Latinx students and everyone is welcome.

After their grand opening on Sept. 9, they are working hard to get the word out to students. She mentioned that they also use campus resources such as CatsConnect and social media.

Their Instagram page shows all their available resources and upcoming events.

A cultural program coordinator, Eric Galvan, is a computer science major with interests in music. He is excited to show appreciation for the Latinx community and meet new people.

“I was not really ingrained in my culture growing up and was not able to appreciate it until later on in my life,” said Galvan.

He is proud of his background and wants to create a space for students to feel comfortable. He joined El Centro because his major had him overwhelmed to the point of reclusiveness.

“It’s a great way to get me out of that space and be more social,” Galvan said.

Balli expanded on their plan to get students engaged.

“We are still very new. We are only four weeks old, but we do have a lot going on already. We have an amazing team that has been doing a great job in setting up events,” Balli said.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, they have events to embody the different cultures and bring students together.

El Centro location and hours:

Meriam Library 161

Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m

Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Upcoming events

Cafecito y Conversación: Dialogues on Latine/x experiences

Sept. 26 from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Pop-up Pantry: Oct. 7 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Ponte las Pilas study night: Oct. 7 from 5-6:30 p.m.

Latine Unity Celebration: Oct. 16 from 2:30-4 p.m.

Rebecca Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].