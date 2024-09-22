Chico State's independent student newspaper

Wildcats women’s soccer holds off Jessup in defensive clash

Byline photo of Trevor Lee
Trevor Lee, Reporter // September 22, 2024
Chico State Wildcats’ #10 Brynn Howard dribbles the ball around the defender in a game against Dominican on Aug. 24 in Chico. Photo Courtesy of Aaron Draper.

The Chico State women’s soccer team (2-1-2) traveled to Rocklin Saturday, Sept. 21 to take on the Jessup Warriors. The game was a defensive battle, with the Wildcats scoring their lone goal in the 36th minute. That was enough to secure a 1-0 victory over the Warriors.

A strong offensive day from the Wildcats resulted in outshooting the Warriors 9-3. A smothering Wildcat defense led to Jessup having no shots on goal, while Chico tallied six. 

Wildcats senior Kylie Rolling scored the only goal in the game off a penalty kick in the first half. Wildcats senior Avery Pieri was active offensively tallying three shots and two shots on goal.

The Wildcats will begin their four-game stretch of home games beginning Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. against Biola at the University Soccer Stadium. Students can watch the game free by showing their Wildcat ID card.

For the latest information on the Chico State women’s soccer team follow their Instagram, or visit the Wildcats home page.

Trevor Lee can be reached at [email protected].

