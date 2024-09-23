Garcia secures first weekly honors as CCAA’s Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week

Chico State junior Damian Garcia was awarded the California Collegiate Athletic Association’s Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week this past Monday, Sept. 16.

Garcia earned this award after recording his personal best time in the 8k, running a 23:23.4, finishing second at Stanislaus State’s Kim Duyst Twilight Invitational. The race took place in Garcia’s hometown of Turlock, where his friends and family were able to come out and support him.

“I think it definitely motivated me more that I had my best friends, mom and brother there,” Garcia said.

Before arriving at Chico, Garcia ran cross country at his alma mater, Pitman High School in Turlock. Garcia attributes much of his success to the supportive environment his high school coaches and best friends surrounded him with.

“I also had my best friend Efren running with me,” Garcia said. “He always pushed me in workouts, races and everything else. We were like the duo for four years.”

Garcia always had considered attending Chico State in the back of his mind thanks to his county photographer and a Chico alumnus, Scott Durham. The two would always connect at his races in high school and Durham would consistently mention Chico State planting the seed for Garcia’s future.

Around the time of Garcia’s junior year at Pitman High School, his mother created a Twitter account under his name where she would post all of his times and achievements. His mother’s efforts paid off after Chico State’s cross country Coach Gary Towne noticed Garcia was already following him on the platform.

“After like a year of not being on Twitter, he [Towne] saw that I followed him and then he started recruiting me from there and sending me letters and it felt great,” Garcia said.

This season’s benchmark of success for the Wildcats Cross Country team relies on their performance at Nationals.

“We have a pretty good team right now, and once we get on that line we’re just going to give it all we got, and we’re really excited for that.” Garcia said.

This year’s National Collegiate Athletics Association Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship Finals are taking place at the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex in Sacramento on Nov. 23, a short commute and even a little home-course advantage for the Wildcats.

The next meet for Chico State takes place in Bellingham, Washington on Sept. 28 for the Bill Roe Classic. The Wildcats will look to continue their dominant start to the season and carry over the momentum from the last race.

For information about all Chico State athletics, visit the Wildcat home page.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].