California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Tenessa Audette

The Mayor of Redding, republican Tenessa Audette, is running against Heather Hadwick, a republican farmer and business owner, for California State Assembly District 1.

Audette is endorsed by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, California State Senator Shannon Grove and Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett.

She is a California native who received her Bachelor’s in political science from Sonoma State University. With experience as California state senator, district representative and mayor, she has served multiple political offices.

She is pro-life, pro-second amendment, pro-law enforcement, pro-parental rights in education and pro-tougher border security.

Audette also stands for the removal of sexually explicit material from schools.

Wildfire prevention is another issue she highlights.

“We must protect our homes from catastrophic wildfires by reducing forest fuels and [restore] the local Timber Industry,” Audette said in her statement of qualifications on the Shasta voters guide.

Audette also believes in protecting Prop 13, a law passed in 1978 which limits both residential and commercial property taxes to one percent of the property’s value.

“My experience in local and state government and my commitment to protect our God-given rights is why I am stepping up to run for State Assembly,” Audette wrote on her campaign page.

For the past five years, Audette has worked in the California Legislature as a district representative for the State Senate 1st District.

“This position has given me the opportunity to connect citizens to resources and the ability to navigate complex governmental agencies,” Audette said.

Audette was elected Mayor of Redding in 2022 and will serve a four-year term until November 2026.

She is currently the mayor on the Redding City Council. Her liaison assignments include Redding Police, Planning, Economic Development, Shasta County Arts Council, Shasta Regional Transportation Agency and the California Association of Councils of Governments Board of Directors.

Audette also owns a small business, Called to Action Consulting, Inc., which managed campaigns for city council, county supervisor, district attorney, congressional, assembly and governor races.

“California’s bureaucracy has grown so large and overburdensome that it has choked the life and hope out of our workforce and middle class,” Audette said. “Government is not the solution. I will vote to limit and reduce government.”

The election between Audette and Hadwick for State Assembly District 1 will be held on Nov. 5.

