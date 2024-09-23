Man with wooden club taken to hospital on psychiatric hold

University Police said they encountered a man early Monday morning carrying a wooden club on campus.

Although he did not pose an immediate threat, the individual was making concerning statements during interaction with police, Chico State Public Relations Manager Andrew Staples said.

This prompted officers to take him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation and 72-hour hold which may be extended based on the results of the evaluation.

These actions were not an arrest and no charges have been brought up against him.

“In the meantime, University Police are reviewing potential safety measures that can be implemented to support campus security in relation to this individual,” Staples said.

