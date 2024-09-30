Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

How do I register to vote?

Eligible California voters can register online in less than fifteen minutes
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // September 30, 2024
Register before Oct. 21 to vote in the general election on Nov. 5. Photo from Pixabay

Voter registration in California is easy. You don’t even need to use paper. Eligible voters can register online in less than fifteen minutes.

The last day to register in California is Oct. 21 — 15 days before the general election.

To vote, you must be:

  • A United States citizen
  • A resident of California
  • 18 years old or older on Election Day
  • Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony
  • Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Some information you will want to have — but don’t necessarily need right now — is:

  • Driver license or ID card number
  • The last four digits of your social security number
  • An address

In most cases, a California voter is not required to show identification before casting a ballot, even if they do not provide an ID card number or SSN upon registration.

However, according to the California Secretary of State voter resource guide, there is a chance voters may be required to show identification before entering the polling booth.

These are examples of recommended forms of identification, which you should bring at least one of to the polls if you don’t have access to your ID number or SSN:

  • Recent utility bill with your name on it
  • The sample ballot booklet you receive from your county elections office
  • A document sent to you by a government agency
  • Passport
  • Student ID with name and photo

A complete list of other accepted identification is available here.

If you are not yet 18, you can pre-register to vote so that you’re automatically registered when you turn 18.

If you have changed addresses since the last time you voted, you need to re-register.

If you are unable to register online, information on in-person or mail voter registration is available here.

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected]

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Elections
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 6?
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 5?
Heather Hadwick, republican politician in Modoc County, is running against Tenessa Audette for California State Assembly District 1. Photo courtesy of Heather Hadwick.
California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Heather Hadwick
Tenessa Audette, the republican mayor of Redding, is running against Heather Hadwick for California State Assembly District 1. Photo courtesy of Tenessa Audette’s media library.
California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Tenessa Audette
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 4?
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 3?
More in News
Chico State classrooms left without power. Taken by Callum Standish on Sept. 26
Power restored on campus, classes to resume Monday
There are over 60 blue light phones spread throughout campus and university housing. Chico State suggests students familiarize themselves with the different ways to report criminal behavior that are outlined in the 2024 Campus Safety Plan.
Chico State publishes 2024 Annual Security and Fire Safety reports
Entrance of Yahi Trail in Upper Bidwell Park Friday Sep. 27, 2024 in Chico, California. East of Parking lot P in Yahi trails remains closed to the public.
100% Containment: Final reports on the Park Fire
Students gathered to participate in a hearing about the updated time, place and manner policy. Taken by Jessica Miller on Sept. 25.
Chico State holds forum about updated time, place and manner policy
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 21 to 27
One lonely bike sits on the bike rack behind Butte Hall. Taken by Anthony Vasek on Sept 26
Chico State empty after power outage ends classes
About the Contributor
Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter
Anthony Vasek is a first-year journalism major at Chico State. He is originally from Arcata, which is a smaller town four hours away. He has been working in journalism since 2022, where he first wrote for his high school’s newspaper, The Pepperbox, and later co-ran it as editor-in-chief. Three of his articles have won Jackie Media Awards for his reporting around sensitive topics, such as mental health and LGBTQ+ issues. This is Vasek's first time working at the Orion, and he is looking forward to an invigorating semester!