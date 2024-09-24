Chico State's independent student newspaper

Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk

The card game company is suing Elon Musk for allegedly damaging their Texas land
Byline photo of Anthony Vasek
Anthony Vasek, News Reporter // September 24, 2024
Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk for damages related to a plot of land on the Texas border. Photo from Pixabay

Cards Against Humanity — a popular adult card game company — filed a $15 million lawsuit this week against Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

The lawsuit accuses SpaceX of trespassing on and damaging a vacant plot of land owned by the card game company near the border in Texas.

The land was originally bought with the fundraising efforts of over 150,000 Cards Against Humanity fans in 2017. 

The point, according to Cards Against Humanity’s website, was to make it as time–consuming and expensive as possible for Trump to build his wall

Cards Against Humanity is based in Chicago while SpaceX’s Starbase launch site is just three miles away from the site.

The lawsuit states that SpaceX treated the property as its own for at least six months without regard for Cards Against Humanity’s property rights or the safety of those entering the worksite.

“Cards Against Humanity acquired the Property for the sole purpose of ensuring that it would stay that way,” the lawsuit stated. 

The lawsuit claims Cards Against Humanity has left the area alone for the most part, only mowing it and establishing a “no trespassing” sign.

An article from Reuters describes that after a Cards Against Humanity executive was informed of the trespassing, SpaceX real estate analyst Denise Marrufo called and offered to buy the property. The offer was declined.

Cards Against Humanity said that if they win the lawsuit, they will equally split the net proceeds among the 150,000 people who originally donated to buy the land, with up to $100 going to each person.

Cards Against Humanity is known for connecting to its fans through outlandish stunts and pranks, often targeting rich and political figures.

The lawsuit states “Two recurring targets of these stunts have been billionaires Donald Trump and Elon Musk.”

Anthony Vasek can be reached at [email protected] and [email protected].

