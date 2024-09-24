Chico State remembers student Dominic Lencioni

Dominic Lencioni, a concrete industry management major, passed away earlier this month on Sept. 7 at the age of 19.

University Communications emailed the Chico State community Monday afternoon to notify everyone of Lencioni’s passing.

“Chico State was Dominic’s second home. He loved the campus, the people and all the outdoor activities in near proximity although it did take him a bit to get used to the heat. He met many great friends and was a member of Tau Gamma Theta fraternity,” Lencioni’s obituary stated.

Gallery // 3 Photos Dominic Lencioni waterskiing. Courtesy: Delores Lencioni

His passions were skateboarding, being outdoors and water and snow sports. Faculty who worked with Lencioni described him as a warm person and an exceptional student, University Communications said.

“[Lencioni] recently completed an internship with Skate4Concrete and New Line Skateparks, where he worked on the construction of a new skatepark in Connecticut,” University Communications stated in the email.

Lencioni was dedicated to his work and had a bright future ahead of him.

Lencioni passed away from a jet ski accident on Shasta Lake when a 21-year-old man hit Lencioni and another 18-year-old, according to the press release. The 18-year-old was transported to the hospital with injuries to the chin and face.

Students who are in need of counseling are encouraged to reach out to the WellCat Counseling Center through the 24/7 crisis hotline: 1-855-530-6802.

Dominic is forever a Wildcat.

