Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State remembers student Dominic Lencioni

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // September 24, 2024
Chico State student Dominic Lencioni, concrete industry management major who passed Sept. 7. Courtesy: Delores Lencioni

Dominic Lencioni, a concrete industry management major, passed away earlier this month on Sept. 7 at the age of 19. 

University Communications emailed the Chico State community Monday afternoon to notify everyone of Lencioni’s passing. 

Chico State was Dominic’s second home. He loved the campus, the people and all the outdoor activities in near proximity although it did take him a bit to get used to the heat. He met many great friends and was a member of Tau Gamma Theta fraternity,” Lencioni’s obituary stated. 

Screenshot 2024-09-24 103749
Dominic Lencioni waterskiing. Courtesy: Delores Lencioni

His passions were skateboarding, being outdoors and water and snow sports. Faculty who worked with Lencioni described him as a warm person and an exceptional student, University Communications said.

“[Lencioni] recently completed an internship with Skate4Concrete and New Line Skateparks, where he worked on the construction of a new skatepark in Connecticut,” University Communications stated in the email. 

Lencioni was dedicated to his work and had a bright future ahead of him. 

Lencioni passed away from a jet ski accident on Shasta Lake when a 21-year-old man hit Lencioni and another 18-year-old, according to the press release. The 18-year-old was transported to the hospital with injuries to the chin and face.

Students who are in need of counseling are encouraged to reach out to the WellCat Counseling Center through the 24/7 crisis hotline: 1-855-530-6802.

Dominic is forever a Wildcat. 

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk for damages related to a plot of land on the Texas border. Photo from Pixabay
Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk
Tenessa Audette, the republican mayor of Redding, is running against Heather Hadwick for California State Assembly District 1. Photo courtesy of Tenessa Audette’s media library.
California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Tenessa Audette
Volunteers throw trash into the correct bins at Hooker Oak Park on Sept. 21. All the trash was picked up from around Bidwell Park and Chico Creeks.
Community rallies for Bidwell Park and Chico Creeks Cleanup
University Police Department on 2nd and Chestnut streets.
Man with wooden club taken to hospital on psychiatric hold
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 4?
The Love mural is located on Humboldt and Park Avenue. Photo was taken by Rebecca Gonzalez on Sept. 11.
No more “Love” in Chico: Popular mural to be replaced
About the Contributor
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English literature studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.