The Orion
Categories:

CCLC Pop-Up Pantry to aid Chico State students in need

Students are able to come and grab free groceries and other basic necessities
Byline photo of Sophia MacKinnon
Sophia MacKinnon, Food Reporter // September 25, 2024
Jenna McMahon
The Wildcat Food Pantry is open Monday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They can be found in the Student Services building across from the BMU Marketplace.

The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center is hosting a Pop-Up Pantry in Meriam Library room 172. These pop-ups are in collaboration with the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry

They will offer food, hygiene items, CalFresh referrals and basic needs referrals. It is meant to aid students who may be experiencing food and housing insecurity.

The pop-ups will be available for the following dates of the fall semester:

Thursday, Sept. 26 

  • 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14 

  • 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

  • 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

  • 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information contact CCLC at [email protected] and Wildcat Pantry at [email protected]  

Sophia MacKinnon can be reached at [email protected].

