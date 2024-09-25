CCLC Pop-Up Pantry to aid Chico State students in need

The Cross-Cultural Leadership Center is hosting a Pop-Up Pantry in Meriam Library room 172. These pop-ups are in collaboration with the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry.

They will offer food, hygiene items, CalFresh referrals and basic needs referrals. It is meant to aid students who may be experiencing food and housing insecurity.

The pop-ups will be available for the following dates of the fall semester:

Thursday, Sept. 26

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 14

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

For more information contact CCLC at [email protected] and Wildcat Pantry at [email protected]

Sophia MacKinnon can be reached at [email protected].