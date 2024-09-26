Classes canceled for rest of day due to outage

Update 1:50 p.m. Thursday: Chico Alerts are asking students to leave all buildings by 2 p.m. as they will be locking up campus over safety concerns. The dining hall and all dorm buildings are unaffected by the closure of campus.

Update 12:03 p.m. Thursday: Chico State campus is closed for the remainder of the day on Thursday, following a campus-wide power outage, as announced through an alert sent to the entire campus community.

PG&E has found the cause of the power outage according to Chico State Alerts but it is unknown when power will be restored.

A powerline was cut, said University Police Sergeant Bill Kolb.

All events and classes are canceled, Chico State Alerts said. Students are encouraged to follow up with their professors for changes in assignments prior to the next class.

Chico Alerts will send a follow up message by 8 p.m. tonight with an update about campus operations for Friday.

A campus-wide power outage hit Chico State Thursday at around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday.

“A power outage is affecting all of campus, including campus door access. We are working with PG&E to determine the cause and will update you as soon as we know more. Generators are powered up and in use in buildings that have them,” the Chico State text alert said.

Chico State Alerts notified students through a text message, email, phone call and through both the Safe Chico and Chico State apps.

The Wildcat Recreation Center is also closed until further notice, according to an announcement issued by the WREC app.

Both the Estom Jamani Dining Hall and the Wildcat Den currently have power.

The WellCat Health Center remains open during this power outage.

It is unknown at this time when power will be restored.

The Orion will post updates as new information is released.

