Wildcats women’s soccer escape with a draw

The Wildcats outshot the Eagles 15-8 and 6-4 in shots on goal, a very impressive offensive output for a team who’s been struggling to find the back of the net recently
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Byline photo of Nate Paddock
Lukas Mann and Nate Paddock // September 26, 2024
Nate Paddock
Chico State women’s soccer huddling up pre-game preparing to take on the Biola University Eagles. Taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 25, 2024.

Chico State women’s soccer (2-1-3) squeaked out a 2-2 draw Wednesday night against the Biola University Eagles (0-3-4). 

The Wildcats had an aggressive start, thanks to their newly-found formation consisting of two strikers up top. However, the Eagles were the ones to strike first following a near own goal from Chico that rebounded off the crossbar, finding the head of junior defender Marije Rechen.

At the end of the half the Wildcats found themselves down two goals with some work to do in the second 45. 

In the 62nd minute, senior midfielder Brynn Howard put Chico on the board with a header after a perfectly placed cross came in off the foot of sophomore defender Madeline Mariani

“Even though we were down two to zero, we never told ourselves we were out of it,” Howard said. “We just had to keep applying pressure, and never lost faith or belief in ourselves.”

Chico State’s game-tying goal came in the 76th minute following a looping cross which  bounced around numerous feet inside the box and was cleaned up by junior forward Jiana Martin.

The Wildcats outshot the Eagles 15-8 and 6-4 in shots on goal, a very impressive offensive output for a team who’s been struggling to find the back of the net recently. 

“I think getting that many shots in general is great. We are looking for who’s going to be the selfish one to take the shots,” Howard said. 

The next game for the Wildcats will be the second of their four-game home stand taking place on Saturday against the Stanislaus State Warriors at 4:30 p.m. at the University Soccer Stadium

Saturday’s match is the last preseason game for the Wildcats and will be senior night for the women’s team. The ceremony will take place prior to the matches and start around 4:20 p.m. 

Home games are free to attend for students who present their student IDs or Canvas home page. 

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].



About the Contributors
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.
Nate Paddock
Nate Paddock, Sports Reporter
Nate Paddock is a journalism major in his third year at Chico State. Nate has had a passion for sports since he could remember including basketball, football and soccer and is excited to incorporate that passion into The Orion. After graduation Nate hopes to become a beat writer for a professional team in any of the three sports listed earlier!