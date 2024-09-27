Chico State holds forum about updated time, place and manner policy

Chico State held a forum Wednesday for students and faculty to discuss Chico State’s updated time, place and manner policy.

Joseph Morales, university diversity officer, opened the forum by explaining the intent of the policy which is to “foster healthy discourse and exchange of ideas in a safe and peaceful manner.”

The Budget Act of 2024 required that the California State University system develop a system-wide framework to prepare the “campus climate.” It was this act that led to the CSU system creating an updated policy.

All CSU campuses must follow the CSU time, place and manner policy but each campus has a different process, written in an addendum, that describes how students must abide by that policy.

Chico State’s addendum created a university response team, supported the existing time, place and manner policy and required that the school have an educational program and resource to support free speech and a sense of safety on campus.

Members of the university response team include Morales, as well as:

Morales spoke of the campus’ free speech facilitators and explained their role is to educate others on the legal rights of those exceeding free speech rights.

Morales said that these processes can change.

A student loudly yelled to the room, “When?”

“That is why they’re hosting the forum to learn more,” answered Morales.

“The reason the CSU is cracking down on free speech is because of the annihilation of the Palestinian people,” Robin Averbeck, a history department faculty member, said.

The crowd clapped in response.

A student followed that concern by saying “there is no such thing as neutral education.” She expressed concerns about a pastor who had been on campus on Tuesday. She stated that the policies are supporting suppression of free speech.

Morales agreed that protests are what created a diversity position in education, but that there’s a difference between free speech and civil disobedience.

“Civil disobedience is when students break policy,” Morales said.

He stated that those who “spew hate speech” have a legal right to say what they’re saying so long as it isn’t targeted speech or harassment.

Lindsay Briggs, a Chico State faculty member with a doctorate in Health Behavior and Sex Research, voiced that free speech facilitators should show more care for students who are experiencing hate speech on campus.

“We need to do more and do outreach when students are abused verbally,” Briggs said.

Chris Sullivan, the Associated Students president, said he wanted to let students know that AS can make a difference on the CSU system and policies that impact Chico State.

It is the student government’s job to advocate for students, Sullivan said.

A new protocol for tabling was also spoken about by Dr. Cirilo Cortez, who explained that tabling is defined as “any activity involving the use of tables — and chairs — or other free-standing structures.”

Added guidelines to the tabling protocol include:

Must be a recognized student organization and campus entity

Must clear accountability steps

Unaffiliated organizations and individuals must obtain sponsorship from department or auxiliary

Cortez listed student safety, as well as structure and organization, as reasons for the changes. The new tabling protocol seeks to protect students from hazing and encourage organizations to seek campus recognition.

It also works to avoid tabling on top of reservations, fire lanes, walkways and entrances, only supporting tabling in three assigned areas on campus.

These assigned tabling areas include:

Trinity Lawn

The Gauntlet

Plumas Hall

Jessica Miller and Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected].