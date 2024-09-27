Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Chico State holds forum about updated time, place and manner policy

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Byline photo of Ellie Marty
Jessica Miller and Ellie Marty // September 27, 2024
Students gathered to participate in a hearing about the updated time, place and manner policy. Taken by Jessica Miller on Sept. 25.

Chico State held a forum Wednesday for students and faculty to discuss Chico State’s updated time, place and manner policy

Joseph Morales, university diversity officer, opened the forum by explaining the intent of the policy which is to “foster healthy discourse and exchange of ideas in a safe and peaceful manner.”

The Budget Act of 2024 required that the California State University system develop a system-wide framework to prepare the “campus climate.” It was this act that led to the CSU system creating an updated policy. 

All CSU campuses must follow the CSU time, place and manner policy but each campus has a different process, written in an addendum, that describes how students must abide by that policy. 

Chico State’s addendum created a university response team, supported the existing time, place and manner policy and required that the school have an educational program and resource to support free speech and a sense of safety on campus. 

Members of the university response team include Morales, as well as: 

Morales spoke of the campus’ free speech facilitators and explained their role is to educate others on the legal rights of those exceeding free speech rights.

Morales said that these processes can change. 

A student loudly yelled to the room, “When?”

“That is why they’re hosting the forum to learn more,” answered Morales.

“The reason the CSU is cracking down on free speech is because of the annihilation of the Palestinian people,” Robin Averbeck, a history department faculty member, said. 

The crowd clapped in response. 

A student followed that concern by saying “there is no such thing as neutral education.”  She expressed concerns about a pastor who had been on campus on Tuesday. She stated that the policies are supporting suppression of free speech. 

Morales agreed that protests are what created a diversity position in education, but that there’s a difference between free speech and civil disobedience. 

“Civil disobedience is when students break policy,” Morales said. 

He stated that those who “spew hate speech” have a legal right to say what they’re saying so long as it isn’t targeted speech or harassment. 

Lindsay Briggs speaking to Joseph Morales about her concerns with the policy. Taken by Jessica Miller on Sept. 25.

Lindsay Briggs, a Chico State faculty member with a doctorate in Health Behavior and Sex Research, voiced that free speech facilitators should show more care for students who are experiencing hate speech on campus.

“We need to do more and do outreach when students are abused verbally,” Briggs said.  

Chris Sullivan, the Associated Students president, said he wanted to let students know that AS can make a difference on the CSU system and policies that impact Chico State. 

It is the student government’s job to advocate for students, Sullivan said. 

A new protocol for tabling was also spoken about by Dr. Cirilo Cortez, who explained that tabling is defined as “any activity involving the use of tables — and chairs — or other free-standing structures.” 

Added guidelines to the tabling protocol include: 

  • Must be a recognized student organization and campus entity 
  • Must clear accountability steps
  • Unaffiliated organizations and individuals must obtain sponsorship from department or auxiliary 

Cortez listed student safety, as well as structure and organization, as reasons for the changes. The new tabling protocol seeks to protect students from hazing and encourage organizations to seek campus recognition. 

It also works to avoid tabling on top of reservations, fire lanes, walkways and entrances, only supporting tabling in three assigned areas on campus. 

These assigned tabling areas include: 

  • Trinity Lawn
  • The Gauntlet
  • Plumas Hall

Jessica Miller and Ellie Marty can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Orion News graphic created by Jessica Miller on Aug. 30
Orion news weekly highlights: Sept. 21 to 27
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 5?
One lonely bike sits on the bike rack behind Butte Hall. Taken by Anthony Vasek on Sept 26
Chico State empty after power outage ends classes
ITSS is located on the first floor of the Meriam Library. Photo credit: Carly Campbell
ITSS issues alert that WiFi may be offline after power outage
Heather Hadwick, republican politician in Modoc County, is running against Tenessa Audette for California State Assembly District 1. Photo courtesy of Heather Hadwick.
California State Assembly District 1 candidate: Heather Hadwick
Chico State classrooms left without power. Taken by Callum Standish on Sept. 26
Classes canceled for rest of day due to outage
About the Contributors
Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor
Jessica Miller is a fourth-year English literature studies major at Chico State with a minor in linguistics and Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages. This will be her first semester with The Orion. After graduation, she plans to pursue a single-subject teaching credential in English and begin teaching at the high school level in California. She loves to write, read and work at the Student Learning Center on campus as a Writing Center tutor as well as her ESL Support Services tutoring position.
Ellie Marty
Ellie Marty, Copy Editor
Ellie Marty is a fourth-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in women’s studies. She was born and raised in Sacramento, where she received a certificate of academic achievement for her work in her high school’s newspaper. This is Ellie’s second semester as copy editor at The Orion and she has previously worked as opinion editor. Outside of reporting, Ellie enjoys various crafts, reading, spending time outdoors, and watching trashy reality TV.