On the ballot: What is Prop 5?

Byline photo of Jessica Miller
Jessica Miller, News Editor // September 27, 2024
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14

Proposition 5, one of 10 propositions coming to the California ballot this November, if passed will allow local infrastructure and housing bonds for low and middle-income Californians to be approved with a 55% vote. 

Currently, for a local electorate to pass these kinds of bonds there needs to be a two-thirds majority ruling. 

“Prop. 5 shifts local spending priorities away from state government, giving local voters and taxpayers the choice and the tools to address the challenges facing their communities,” the pro-argument of the California Voters Guide said. 

In order to make this possible, the vote would result in deleting portions of Section 18 of Article XVI and Section 1 of Article XIII A of the California State Constitution which limit state debt and require the two-thirds majority. 

“Prop. 5 changes the constitution to make it easier to increase bond debt, leading to higher property taxes. Prop. 5 shifts the financial burden from the state to local communities,” the con-argument of the California Voters Guide said. 

One of the complaints from those opposed to the proposition is that “infrastructure” is described too vaguely and could approve funding for unnecessary expenses. 

Those in support of the proposition include California Democratic Party, AIDS Healthcare Foundation, California State Building and Construction Trades Council, California Housing Partnership, California Labor Federation, California Professional Firefighters, League of Women Voters of California and Habitat for Humanity California

Those opposed to the proposition include California Taxpayers Association, California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, Catalyst for Local Control, and Women Veterans Alliance

The election will take place on Nov. 5, but ballots will begin mailing out on Oct. 7 in Butte County.

Jessica Miller can be reached at [email protected].

