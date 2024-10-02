Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Update on Cozen O’Connor Chico State report

Byline photo of Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter // October 2, 2024
Kendall Hall where the Title IX office is located. Taken by Bea Williams on Sept. 26.

The Chico State Cozen O’Connor report from 2023 proposed many recommendations to the university’s discrimination, harassment and retaliation programs and Title IX, which works to prevent sexual discrimination in education programs. 

Erika Romo, the Chico State Title IX coordinator, said the  Cozen O’Connor report is not done annually.

Chico State has created an implementation plan and team consisting of subcommittees in response to the Cozen O’Connor system-wide assessment. 

All CSU implementation plans will be reviewed and returned to universities and the finalized plans will be posted publicly along with status updates Dec. 1 and June 1 as stated on the CSU website.  

As stated on the website’s status update, in January 2025, the CSU Campus Security Authority has few upcoming deadlines including: 

  • Guidance on Other Conduct of Concern
  • Update to the Nondiscrimination Policy 
  • Update to System Wide Prevention Policy 

There will be revisions to the nondiscrimination policy April 19 when federal regulations will be issued. On June 28, there will be a draft of the policy sent out for stakeholder feedback. And on Aug. 1, the fully revised CSU nondiscrimination policy will be effective. 

For the 2024 year, there will be no new Cozen O’Connor Chico State report. 

For more information on Title IX reporting at Chico State and the 2023 report, go here

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
The 2020 Presidential Primary Election saw Chico State’s first time as a voting center as the Bell Memorial Union opened on the second floor. Photo by Kimberly Morales.
California State Assembly District 3 candidate: Aaron Draper
Photo of the Chico City Council building.
New security system at City Council Chambers
Ten propositions are coming to the California Ballot this November. Graphic created by Nadia Hill on Sept. 14
On the ballot: What is Prop 6?
Register before Oct. 21 to vote in the general election on Nov. 5. Photo from Pixabay
How do I register to vote?
Chico State classrooms left without power. Taken by Callum Standish on Sept. 26
Power restored on campus, classes to resume Monday
There are over 60 blue light phones spread throughout campus and university housing. Chico State suggests students familiarize themselves with the different ways to report criminal behavior that are outlined in the 2024 Campus Safety Plan.
Chico State publishes 2024 Annual Security and Fire Safety reports
About the Contributor
Beatrice Williams
Beatrice Williams, News Reporter
Bea Williams is a third-year student majoring in journalism with a minor in Spanish. This will be her first semester at The Orion, though she has previously contributed to the paper. She loves storytelling and is excited to join The Orion to report on local events. In her free time, she enjoys reading, traveling, attending concerts, and exploring new restaurants and coffee shops.