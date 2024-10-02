Update on Cozen O’Connor Chico State report

The Chico State Cozen O’Connor report from 2023 proposed many recommendations to the university’s discrimination, harassment and retaliation programs and Title IX, which works to prevent sexual discrimination in education programs.

Erika Romo, the Chico State Title IX coordinator, said the Cozen O’Connor report is not done annually.

Chico State has created an implementation plan and team consisting of subcommittees in response to the Cozen O’Connor system-wide assessment.

All CSU implementation plans will be reviewed and returned to universities and the finalized plans will be posted publicly along with status updates Dec. 1 and June 1 as stated on the CSU website.

As stated on the website’s status update, in January 2025, the CSU Campus Security Authority has few upcoming deadlines including:

Guidance on Other Conduct of Concern

Update to the Nondiscrimination Policy

Update to System Wide Prevention Policy

There will be revisions to the nondiscrimination policy April 19 when federal regulations will be issued. On June 28, there will be a draft of the policy sent out for stakeholder feedback. And on Aug. 1, the fully revised CSU nondiscrimination policy will be effective.

For the 2024 year, there will be no new Cozen O’Connor Chico State report.

Bea Williams can be reached at [email protected].