Downtown Chico’s annual ARTober FEST is coming back

ARTober FEST in Downtown Chico starts soon. Throughout October there will be events dedicated to exhibiting artists and their work.

The festival is meant to get artists engaged with their community and give them an opportunity to show their work. The festival will be a way to show off the rich culture of the city and a chance for the community to gather.

Oct. 1-31:

Downtown Chico will have a full display of artwork from various local artists in participating local businesses. Lists of these businesses will be available at the Downtown Welcome Center.

338 Broadway St.

Visit them Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., through the whole month.

Friday Oct. 4:

From the Downtown Chico Business Association, their annual art and wine walk will showcase artists, wine, beer and live music.

The walk will be from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 on the Art and Wine Walk website .

Saturday Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26:

ARTober FEST music in the streets will be showing live music from local artists every Saturday through the month.

From 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Artists to be announced.

Saturday Oct. 5:

An art tour will be led by a guide from Chico Arts and Culture Foundation showing sculptures, murals. and other public art installations.

10 a.m.

Free of charge.

The tour will meet at the “Our Hands” sculpture at 411 Main St.

Friday Oct. 11:

Emmy-winning artist Andy Grammer will be performing at Laxson Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the University Box Office website.

Saturday Oct. 12:

Artists from Chico State, Butte College, various high schools, Boys & Girls Club and Salvation Army youth artists will be showcasing their art at the Emerging Arts Exhibition.

Third Street between Broadway & Main

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 12:

Harvest Sidewalk Sale is the perfect place to do holiday shopping with great deals. This sale will be throughout downtown from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with live music.

Weekends Oct. 12-13 and 19-20:

Chico Open Studios Art Tour will be showing Chico’s best visual artists, giving guests the opportunity to engage with the artists, explore the studios and the wide range of arts.

A guidebook and map will be available at the Chico Art Center and other downtown locations for $15.

The tours will be from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Weekends Oct. 12-13 and 19-20:

Downtown galleries and studios will tour with interactive workshops working with Chico Art Center’s OSAT from 6-9 p.m. See their schedule and workshops on their website.

Thursday Oct. 17:

The Maker’s cafe is a creative space hosting an open mic and free creative makerspace. All supplies will be provided at the Empire Building Rail Car from 6-9 p.m.

Friday Oct. 25:

The Monkey Wrench, a 90s cover band, is having a concert with food trucks and a beer garden that will be open to the public free of charge on campus for all games from 4-7 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 24:

On the big stage at Laxson Auditorium, Bonfire Multi-Generational Storytelling will be showing, with a Wild Card show hosted by Bonnie Pipkin. Judges, cash prizes, live music and surprises start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 26:

The art initiative unveiling ceremony will be announcing Downtown Chico Business Association’s new placemaking initiative to support art and culture in cooperation with Butte College. The ceremony will start at 4:30 p.m.

For more information on any of the events visit the Downtown Chico or ARTober FEST website for prices, locations, dates, times and more details.

Downtown Chico is working with many collaborators in the community such as Butte College, Chico Art Center, Chico Arts and Culture Foundation and more all listed on the ARTober fest website.

Cecilia Gonzalez can be reached at [email protected].





