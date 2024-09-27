Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
The Orion
The Orion
100% Containment: Final reports on the Park Fire

The Park Fire has reached 100% containment and is still an open court case
Jessica Miller and Milca Elvira Chacon // September 27, 2024
Entrance of Yahi Trail in Upper Bidwell Park Friday Sep. 27, 2024 in Chico, California. East of Parking lot P in Yahi trails remains closed to the public.

Final report

CAL FIRE reported at 7:12 a.m. on Friday that the Park Fire reached 100% containment after burning a total of 429,603 acres across Butte, Shasta, Plumas and Tehama Counties. 

Starting in Bidwell Park, the Park Fire quickly became the fourth largest fire in California history with 709 structures destroyed, 54 damaged. Due to the work of firefighters from around the state, the fire resulted in zero injuries or fatalities, the report stated. 

At the fire’s peak on Aug. 7, approximately 6,627 firefighters were working to stop the spread and reduce damages. Cooperating agencies included:

  • Butte County Sheriff’s Office
  • Tehama County Sheriff’s Office
  • City of Chico Fire Department
  • City of Chico Police Department
  • California Highway Patrol
  • California Conservation Corps
  • Bureau of Land Management
  • Shasta County Sheriff’s Office
  • California National Guard
  • Lassen Volcanic National Park

Communities from all four counties are working with public resources to recover from the damage of the fire and reopen the businesses and parks that have closed due to fire damage.

Upper Bidwell status

Entrance of Bear Hole Upper Bidwell Park open to the public Friday Sep. 27, 2024 in Chico, California.

Multiple roads and trails in the north and south side of Upper Bidwell Park opened to the public on Thursday after being closed following  the Park Fire. 

According to the City of Chico’s press release on Wednesday, the multiple trails and roads were repaired with the help of Chico Velo Trailworks and several volunteers. 

The Park Fire impacted many areas in Upper Bidwell including east of Alligator Hole, on the north side, and the southern section of Bloody Pin to Ten Mile House Road. 

Chico Velo’s website stated their volunteer work consisted of managing and improving many trails.  “We inventoried the trails, assessed hazards, deployed signs and barriers and assisted in the mapping for recreational accessibility.”

However, the press release also stated that several other trails continue to be closed until further notice. Those who enter designated closed areas will be subject to citations or fines. 

The closed areas include: 

  • Upper Park Road beyond B trail
  • Yahi Trail east of Parking lot P 
  • Guardian trail east of Pine Trail
  • Annie Bidwell Trail east of Bloody Pin Trail
  • Legacy Trail
  • Ten Mile House Road
  • Old Chico Canyon Road east of 10-Mile House Road

Court dates and prosecution 

CAL FIRE and Butte County Fire Department published a media release on July 27 to announce the arrest of Ronnie Dean Stout II on charges of arson. 

As the fire started , an unknown man, later identified as Stout, was seen pushing a car that appeared to be on fire into a gully near Alligator Hole in upper Bidwell Park, stated the media release. 

Stout was arraigned on charges related to felony arson on July 29 but pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 22. Stout is being held without bail in Butte County Jail due to public safety concerns, reported Butte County Superior Court

The next hearing will take place at 3 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The Orion will update this story as information becomes available. 

Jessica Miller and Milca Elvira Chacon can be reached at [email protected].

