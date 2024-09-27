Chico State's independent student newspaper

List of canceled campus events affected by the power outage

Events are in the process of being rescheduled
Byline photo of Nadia Hill
Byline photo of Chris Hutton
Nadia Hill and Chris Hutton // September 27, 2024
There are no current updates on when campus power will be back. Taken by Milca Elvira Chacon on Sept. 26

Due to the campus-wide power outage, events on campus Thursday and Friday were canceled. Below is a list of those canceled events with links to the original CatsConnect campus calendar’s event notice. The Orion will update as more information becomes available.  

Currently, CatsConnect has not updated the event information, but many are being rescheduled soon. 

Thursday, Sept. 26

Friday Sept. 27: 

It is unknown at this time when the power will be back up on campus.

Nadia Hill and Chris Hutton can be reached at [email protected]

