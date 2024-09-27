List of canceled campus events affected by the power outage

Due to the campus-wide power outage, events on campus Thursday and Friday were canceled. Below is a list of those canceled events with links to the original CatsConnect campus calendar’s event notice. The Orion will update as more information becomes available.
Currently, CatsConnect has not updated the event information, but many are being rescheduled soon.
Thursday, Sept. 26
- Alliance of HSI Educators Data Institute
- Media Arts Multimedia Mixer
- First-ever Neurodiversity & Disability Faculty & Staff Association Welcome Mixer!
- CSC^2 8th Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium
- Graduate Student Mixer
- Moonlight Movie: A Million Miles Away
- Japanese Conversation Hour
- Bike Repair Workshop
- Banned & Brilliant
- Study Break Series: Retro PC Gaming
- Anthropology Forum: The Development of National Standards for Forensic Science
- Rescheduled to next week
Friday Sept. 27:
- Japanese Conversation Hour
- Grad Café
- Join Chico Creek Capital: CSU Chico’s Student Managed Investment Fund
- Supervising Student Employees Best Practices
- In-person event canceled but was held on Zoom
- Free Speech Basics
- In-person event canceled but was held on Zoom
- Evaluation and Classroom Observation Process Workshop
- In-person event canceled but was held on Zoom
- Watch Party – Supporting the Next Generation of AANHPI Leaders
- In-person event canceled but will still be held on Zoom
- Math and Stats Colloquium: The 7 hardest lessons to learn in statistics
- The Magic of Kevin Spencer “Magic for Everyone!”
- Location has been moved to Faith Lutheran Church at 667 East 1st Ave
It is unknown at this time when the power will be back up on campus.
