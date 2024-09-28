Power restored on campus, classes to resume Monday

Power is restored to campus, according to a university announcement issued by President Stephen Perez at 12:45 p.m. Classes will resume as scheduled Monday.

Though power is restored, campus will remain closed through the weekend to ensure that doors and related technologies are working properly, said Perez.

The Wildcat Recreation Center will be opening at 7 a.m. on Monday, continuing with its normal hours of operation, according to an announcement issued on the WREC app.

“From a pop-up pantry via Basic Needs to staffing the WellCat Health Center to conducting fire checks of buildings through the night, we united once again to take care of our students and our campus during the unexpected,” said Perez.

Students are encouraged to call (530)-892-6222 if they experience any abnormal operations resulting from the outage on Monday.

The Orion will post updates as new information is released.

Nathan Chiochios and Megan Gauer can be reached at [email protected]