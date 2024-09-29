Successful senior day for Wildcats women’s soccer

Chico State women’s soccer (3-1-3) celebrated a successful senior day Friday afternoon against the Stanislaus State Warriors (3-2-2). The Wildcats edged out the win against the Warriors, by a score of 2-1, thanks to some early offensive production.

Prior to Friday’s match, the Wildcats honored their nine seniors in the last preseason game of the year before they begin conference play.

Among those seniors are; goalkeeper Emma Hoffman, midfielders Natalie Mendoza, Brynn Howard, Madison Noll and Kylie Rolling, forwards Camryn Toole and Avery Pieri and defenders Emilia Kling and Klayre Barres.

As soon as the match started, it seemed the Wildcats had carried over their good energy from the ceremony onto the pitch. This was made apparent after Chico was able to break the seal only three minutes into the game, thanks to a header by Pieri, which was beautifully set up by a free kick from freshman defender Madison Schuler.

Seven minutes later, Chico added their second goal, courtesy of Toole. After beating her defender, she sent what appeared to be a cross into the box, but it slipped past the keeper’s outstretched arms, extending the Wildcats lead to 2-0.

The pair of senior roommates each netting a goal on senior night could be attributed to the power of manifestation.

“It was pretty awesome, we actually told each other before today’s game that we were both going to score,” Toole said.

To begin the second half the Warriors came out firing and ended up notching their first goal of the match in the 46th minute. Coming off the foot of freshman midfielder Jocelyn Figueroa, achieving her first collegiate-level goal.

As things came to a close, it was up to the Wildcats to hold off the Warriors and earn the win.

However, they couldn’t have done it without their brick wall, Hoffman, who wound up saving the game with a timely save in a one-on-one situation in the 83rd minute, which wound up wrapping up senior day in one of the best ways one could ask for.

“We know what kind of team we have, and we know that people are going to do their jobs when it comes to that point,” Pieri said.

With the Wildcats ending their preseason play on a high note, they look confident heading into their upcoming conference play and going forward.

“I think it helps that we were able to get a win in our last non-conference game, especially against a conference opponent, so there’s a lot of confidence when you win a game like that,” Toole said.

Chico State will begin their conference schedule Friday, Oct. 4 against the Cal State LA Eagles at 7 p.m. for another home game at The University Soccer Stadium.

Home games are free to attend for students who present their student IDs or Canvas home page.

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

