Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Chico State's independent student newspaper

The Orion
Categories:

Successful senior day for Wildcats women’s soccer

The Wildcats edged out the win against the Warriors by a score of 2-1, thanks to some early offensive production
Byline photo of Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Reporter // September 29, 2024
Milca Elvira Chacon
Senior midfielder and forward Natalie Mendoza regains possession of the ball during the second half against Stanislaus State Saturday Sep. 28, 2024 at Chico State.

Chico State women’s soccer (3-1-3) celebrated a successful senior day Friday afternoon against the Stanislaus State Warriors (3-2-2). The Wildcats edged out the win against the Warriors, by a score of 2-1, thanks to some early offensive production.

Prior to Friday’s match, the Wildcats honored their nine seniors in the last preseason game of the year before they begin conference play. 

Among those seniors are; goalkeeper Emma Hoffman, midfielders Natalie Mendoza, Brynn Howard, Madison Noll and Kylie Rolling, forwards Camryn Toole and Avery Pieri and defenders Emilia Kling and Klayre Barres

As soon as the match started, it seemed the Wildcats had carried over their good energy from the ceremony onto the pitch. This was made apparent after Chico was able to break the seal only three minutes into the game, thanks to a header by Pieri, which was beautifully set up by a free kick from freshman defender Madison Schuler

Seven minutes later, Chico added their second goal, courtesy of Toole. After beating her defender, she sent what appeared to be a cross into the box, but it slipped past the keeper’s outstretched arms, extending the Wildcats lead to 2-0.

The pair of senior roommates each netting a goal on senior night could be attributed to the power of manifestation. 

“It was pretty awesome, we actually told each other before today’s game that we were both going to score,” Toole said. 

To begin the second half the Warriors came out firing and ended up notching their first goal of the match in the 46th minute. Coming off the foot of freshman midfielder Jocelyn Figueroa, achieving her first collegiate-level goal. 

As things came to a close, it was up to the Wildcats to hold off the Warriors and earn the win.

Goalkeeper Emma Hofmann receives gifts from her loved ones and celebrates her senior year after a 2-1 win against Stanislaus State Saturday Sep. 28, 2024 at Chico State. (Milca Elvira Chacon)

However, they couldn’t have done it without their brick wall, Hoffman, who wound up saving the game with a timely save in a one-on-one situation in the 83rd minute, which wound up wrapping up senior day in one of the best ways one could ask for. 

“We know what kind of team we have, and we know that people are going to do their jobs when it comes to that point,” Pieri said.

With the Wildcats ending their preseason play on a high note, they look confident heading into their upcoming conference play and going forward. 

“I think it helps that we were able to get a win in our last non-conference game, especially against a conference opponent, so there’s a lot of confidence when you win a game like that,” Toole said. 

Chico State will begin their conference schedule Friday, Oct. 4 against the Cal State LA Eagles at 7 p.m. for another home game at The University Soccer Stadium

Home games are free to attend for students who present their student IDs or Canvas home page. 

For information about all Chico State athletics or to keep up with the game live, visit the Wildcat home page, or watch through FloSports.

Lukas Mann can be reached at [email protected].

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Sports
Chico State women’s soccer team getting pumped up before kicking off the 2024 season. Taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 5.
Men’s and Women’s Soccer will play at University Stadium after power was restored
Freshman setter Claire Nordeen celebrating a point against Cal Poly Humboldt. Taken by Lexi Lynn on Sept. 27
Chico State volleyball improves to 2-1 in conference play after sweeping The Lumberjacks
Chico State Wildcats' Head Volleyball Coach Tommy Gott talks to the team during a time out as they play against Humboldt State Lumberjacks in the second game of their match on, Sep. 23, 2023.
Volleyball matches relocated due to power outage
Chico State women’s soccer huddling up pre-game preparing to take on the Biola University Eagles. Taken by Nate Paddock on Sept. 25, 2024.
Wildcats women’s soccer escape with a draw
Della and Iresh Molina crossing the finish line at the Kym Duyst Twilight Invitational at Stanislaus State. The twins said that they didn’t plan on holding hands before the race, deciding to do it right at the end of the race. Taken by Scott Durham on Sept. 14.
Molina twins named co-runners of the week for the first time in conference history
Sophomore Alexander LemMon and junior Naoki Easterday teeing off on a par three at the Butte Creek Country Club during last season's Wildcat Classic. Taken by Aaron Draper, on Oct. 3, 2023.
Chico State men’s golf look to mount off last year's success
About the Contributors
Lukas Mann
Lukas Mann, Sports Reporter
Lukas Mann is in his fourth year at Chico State as a journalism major with a minor in broadcasting. This is his second semester reporting for The Orion, focusing on sports. He is from Alameda, in the heart of the Bay Area. He is excited to improve his writing and reporting skills and hopes to work in the sports field post-graduation. In his spare time, he enjoys playing sports like golf and basketball and spending time with friends and family.
Milca Elvira Chacon
Milca Elvira Chacon, Multimedia Reporter and Spanish Language Editor
Milca Elvira Chacon is a fourth-year journalism major student at Chico State with a minor in broadcasting. It is her third semester in The Orion and she interned with Chico’s local newspaper, The Enterprise-Record. She has also worked with the university’s radio, KCSC. In addition, she has award-winning photojournalism work. Through multimedia she hopes to reach a variety of communities in Chico.