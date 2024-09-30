New security system at City Council Chambers

The City of Chico installed new security detectors at the City Council Chambers with the help of the Chico Police Department. They are set to begin operating Oct. 15.

The new system, supplied by Evolv Technology, is part of ongoing efforts to enhance safety and security at public gatherings and city council meetings.

“We want to ensure that our public spaces are as safe as possible for everyone,” said Chico Police Chief Billy Aldridge. “This added security measure is a direct result of a recent security assessment that considered the latest Homeland Security threat levels.”

The security system will require all citizens entering the building to have their bags checked and walk through the new security detectors. In addition, a new bag policy will limit personal bags to one item no larger than 22” x 9” x 4” – the size of an airport carry-on.

Items such as cellphones, keys and belts won’t trigger the security sensors as they are designed to detect concealed weapons, which are prohibited in the City Council Chambers. The security screening process is expected to take less than 30 seconds per person, said Aldridge.

The City Council Chambers will open at 5 p.m. when meetings are held on the first and third Tuesday of every month. Citizens who exit the chambers whilst the meeting is still happening will be re screened before entering again.

“Our primary focus is to maintain a civil and secure environment for all citizens participating in City Council meetings, and we believe this new security protocol will greatly contribute to that effort,” said City Manager Mark Sorensen.

