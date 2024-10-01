Tiaras and gowns will take the center stage with Chico’s first Miss Chico and Miss Teen Chico Beauty Pageant Nov. 16.

Winners of both pageants have the opportunity to compete in Miss USA California State Finals next year.

The pageant is presented by Forever A Queen which launched earlier this year. Owner Lora Shipley chose to hold these pageants when she realized Chico didn’t have a Miss Chico. She remembered how transformative the pageant experience was for her, she said.

Lora Shipley, recruiter for Miss USA California and owner of Forever a Queen – an academy dedicated to training potential contestants for pageants – will be putting on these events.

The teen division is for 14-18-year-olds while women 19-28 are to compete in the regular division. Any women in this age range in Chico and its surrounding area are welcomed to enter.

The initial registration fee is $50 – which can be paid over a period of time, Shipley said. She is willing to work with people, although she encourages participants to try their hands at fundraising for pageant costs.

Shipley believes that – while some are superficial – pageants overall provide an opportunity to focus young people on community service and teach skills such as etiquette and public speaking.

“It’s a defining moment in their life,” she said.

Miss Chico is “not like your typical pageant,” Shipley said.

There will not be a swimsuit-modeling category or an intense interview portion of the pageant. She said they aren’t “judging on how sexy you can be” but instead are looking for a “Kate Middleton type” while focusing more on fitness and personality.

Before the pageant, contestants are recommended to attend Forever A Queen’s Miss Chico Academy, a week-long training course starting Oct. 6 free to contestants and $25 to the general public.

The workshops, in a to-be-determined location, will offer coaching and advice on fitness, poise, pageant walking, etiquette and self defense.

The following are the featured workshop instructors:

Although the academy is not required, it is encouraged.

“You don’t have to do the training. However, if you’re going to get up on a stage, at some point you’re going to want to know how to walk,” Shipley said.

For those who miss the workshops, there will be a “last-minute academy jam” where participants have the opportunity to work on posing and walking to help women feel prepared and empowered.

Before the start of the pageant, contestants will meet with the judging panel for a casual introductory interview not available for the public.

For the opening of the pageant, contestants will greet the audience with a short introduction.

For the next category, contestants will change into their patriotic red, white and blue fitness wear.

“We’re just looking for, you know, someone who’s fit,” Shipley said. “You can be in great shape, and not be the perfect ideal body, but still be in great shape.”

Contestants will trade out their sneakers for their high heels and evening gowns where they will strut down the runaway and show off the skills they have learned from the workshops.

“I want the girls to put their own personalities into it,” Shipley said. “I want their uniqueness and personalities to shine.”

After the evening gown category, a handful of women will be selected to go into the final round of interviews. These interviews will be light in comparison to the usual, difficult questions involving world politics that are common at pageants.

The ability to answer any political question, perfectly, within a minute on the spot isn’t the metric that Shipley wants Miss Chico to be defined by, she says.

After the final round of interviews, Miss Chico will be crowned. Although there is only one Miss Chico, contestants still might have an opportunity to attend Miss California.

As a recruiter for Miss California USA, Shipley has the ability to send competing girls as representatives for their own hometown from anywhere across California — given their hometown does not host a pageant — to the State Finals.

Tickets can be purchased on the Miss Chico website. Tickets start at $25 for general admission, $35 for balcony seating and $45 for VIP seating.

The pageant will take place at Neighborhood Church at 5 p.m.

Nadia Hill can be reached at [email protected].